CHARLESTON — The Thunder in the Mountains tennis tournament is returning to Charleston this fall, bringing top women’s singles players to the Schoenbaum Tennis Courts for a three-day event.
The event, founded by Charleston attorney Rusty Webb, is scheduled for Sept. 26 through 28.
The annual tournament, co-hosted by Marshall University and West Virginia University, has become a regular fixture on the regional tennis calendar, drawing NCAA Division I athletes and collegiate competitors from schools such as Marshall, WVU, Cleveland State and Radford in past years.
This year’s competition will be a UTR-sanctioned singles event offering guaranteed match play in both a main draw and a back draw, with a total prize purse of $7,200.
All main-site matches will be played at the Schoenbaum Tennis Courts on Venable Avenue, with YMCA Kanawha Valley serving as an indoor backup location. The format ensures that players who exit the main draw will continue competing in the back draw, adding more opportunities for play and prize money.
The prize distribution is set to award $1,500 to the main draw winner and $1,000 to the finalist, with semifinalists earning $600 each and quarterfinalists receiving $300 apiece.
In the back draw, the champion will take home $750, the finalist $600, with semifinalists earning $175 each and quarterfinalists $150 each.
In total, $4,900 will be distributed in the main draw and $2,300 in the back draw.
Matches begin Sept. 26, with warm-ups starting at 9 a.m. and first-round play scheduled for 10 a.m.
Friday’s schedule also includes complimentary sandwiches for players and staff during the mid-day break and a full slate of second-round and back draw matches in the afternoon.
On Sept. 27, competition moves to YMCA Kanawha Valley, starting with a kids’ clinic at 9 a.m. and followed by warm-ups, main draw Round of 16 play and back draw matches.
The day will conclude with main and back draw quarterfinals.
The tournament will finish on Sept. 28, with semifinals beginning at 10:30 a.m. and both the main draw and back draw finals slated for 1 p.m.
Player amenities include nearby lodging at the Hampton Inn, sandwiches provided on Friday and Saturday during lunch hours and access to both outdoor and indoor facilities depending on weather.
The event also focuses on community involvement, with players and local coaches invited to volunteer at the Saturday kids’ clinic.
Webb expressed gratitude for the support that has helped the event thrive in Charleston.
“I’m very appreciative of former Governor Jim Justice for the $10,000 grant and always grateful to Mayor Goodwin for her continued support!” Webb told The West Virginia Record.
The Thunder in the Mountains tournament is held annually on the last weekend in September, has established itself as a platform for high-level collegiate competition while connecting the sport with the Charleston community.