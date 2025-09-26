NEW ORLEANS – A Mississippi woman is suing International Paper Company after she allegedly sustained “life-altering” injuries at the company’s Louisiana paper mill.
Plaintiff Tarsha Fortenberry filed her lawsuit September 10 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.
According to her five-page complaint, the cardboard maker, known for its sustainable products, should have taken better care to repair a large pothole at its Bogalusa mill.
Fortenberry, a delivery driver Southern Strong Trucking LLC, claims she was hurt after delivering a load of wood at the mill on June 30.
After positioning her truck under a crane, she was allegedly forced to get out of the truck to allow the crane to pick up the load she was dropping off.
As she exited the truck, she allegedly stepped into a large pothole that she “could not see beforehand” because it was filled with water and tree debris.
“Plaintiff sustained significant injuries as a result of the incident,” the complaint states. “Plaintiff's injuries were not caused by any fault of her own, but rather the negligence of Defendant.
“The consequences to Plaintiff have been painful and will be prolonged, including physical injuries and mental suffering from which she may never recover.”
Fortenberry claims International Paper, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, should have known the premises “had ruin, vice, or defect.”
She seeks damages for lost earnings, earning potential, injuries, pain and suffering, and current and future medical expenses. She also seeks pre-judgment and post-judgment interest.
Randy J. Ungar, an attorney in Metairie, La., is representing Fortenberry in the action.