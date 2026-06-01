ALEXANDRIA, La. – A former employee at a Louisiana Walmart store alleges his employment was terminated due to his sex and in retaliation for his reporting of female employees’ wrongdoing while on the clock.
Plaintiff Lasques Prudhomme filed his lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.
Prudhomme, in his 15-page complaint, contends defendant Wal-Mart Associates Inc. violated the federal Civil Rights Act and Louisiana Employment Discrimination Law.
“Given Wal-Mart’s treatment of female Team Leaders and managerial staff, as compared to similarly situated males in Store 1110, it became apparent that male Team Leaders, including Plaintiff, were treated differently and worse than similarly situated females at Store 1110 due to the female dominated management and leadership structure there, as well as female management’s intimate involvement with Wal-Mart’s corporate managerial staff,” the complaint states.
Prudhomme began his employment at Store 1110 in Farmerville, Louisiana, in February 2024 and continued working there until his termination on April 26, 2025. At the time of his termination, he was working as an overnight maintenance team clean lead.
Things started to go downhill in May or early June 2024, he claims in his lawsuit.
At the time, he had contacted Walmart’s corporate department and reported theft of inventory by female employees, including the store manager, front end coach, and overnight grocery team leader. He also reported the smoking of and sale and purchase of marijuana by certain female Walmart employees on store premises.
The alleged retaliation began soon after, from June 2024 through January 2025, Prudhomme claims.
He contends he was written up for alleged non-performance of duties and sexual harassment of female employees – none of which occurred, Prudhomme claims.
He also alleges that within one week of reporting the female employees for theft and marijuana offenses he received a “color code” for failing to deep clean the store’s bathrooms.
Prudhomme, in his filing, argues the bathrooms were cleaned over a two-day period shortly before he was issued the color code. However, a “red mark behind a toilet fixture” the size of a quarter was found after, he notes.
“Such military-type precision applied against male employees such as Plaintiff in that instance had not been applied to similarly situated female employees,” the lawsuit states.
He argues it “became apparent” that the coaching and color code received by him was in retaliation for his reporting of the female employees.
The lawsuit notes that “coaching” and “color codes” are important to Walmart employees, including himself, because three such incidents can result in termination.
Prudhomme alleges that other male employees at the store were recipients of such unjustified “feedback,” “coaching,” and termination – not just himself. Meanwhile, female employees, in particular team leaders and management, frequently received none.
“Wal-Mart continued to embrace, support and engage in an ongoing, continuing practice and pattern of sex discrimination so severe that it unreasonably interested with Plaintiff’s work performance and drastically altered Plaintiff’s terms, conditions and privileges of employment,” the filing states.
Prudhomme seeks damages for back pay, front pay, bonuses, restored benefits, retirement contributions, compensatory damages, liquidated damages, punitive damages, and attorney fees.
Breithaupt Dubos & Wolleson LLC in Monroe, Louisiana, is representing Prudhomme in the lawsuit.
Judge Jerry Edwards Jr. at the Western District’s Alexandria courthouse has been assigned the case.