NEW ORLEANS – A Mississippi man is suing a Louisiana hospital and three emergency physicians for medical malpractice after they allegedly misdiagnosed the size of his kidney stone.
Plaintiff Terral J. Frierson, along with his wife Marsha Frierson, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.
The named defendants are Ochsner Medical Center - Northshore LLC, Dr. Ernest C. Hansen III, Dr. Laurie Ann Bishop, and Dr. Arnab “Dee” Malkerneker. All four are based in or reside in Louisiana.
“The Complaint herein seeks damages for ‘numerous medical complications’ suffered by Terral Frierson, requiring additional surgery, caused by Defendants misdiagnosis of renal calculi, nephrolithiasis or urolithiasis (kidney stones),” the filing states.
According to the eight-page lawsuit, Frierson was admitted to Ochsner with complaints of severe right-side pain Nov. 15, 2021.
The physicians advised him he would pass the stone and sent him home, the filing states.
After months of “continued considerable pain,” Frierson underwent several procedures in June 2022 at a hospital in Gulfport, Mississippi, to have the stone removed.
Eventually, at the advice of his then-treating physicians, he requested his medical records from Ochsner.
“After review of Defendants’ record associated with Mr. Frierson’ Emergency Department visit, it was discovered that the healthcare providers Defendants had misdiagnosed the size of the kidney stone on November 15, 2021, causing the continued injuries and pain complained of herein,” the lawsuit states.
Frierson contends the hospital and physicians knew or should have known that the stone was too large to pass and would cause “unreasonable danger” to the man’s 67-year-old body.
He argues their actions were “intentional,” negligent, and “in reckless disregard” of the medical standard of care that is required.
Frierson seeks damages for the “numerous medical complications” he suffered, including additional surgeries, psychological pain and suffering, “the loss of life’s pleasures and enjoyment,” and medical expenses past and future.
His wife, Marsha, seeks damages due to loss of consortium, including loss of emotional support and “loss of quality in relationship.”
Loss of consortium, legally, is a claim made by a spouse for the loss of non-economic benefits due to someone’s negligence.
Frierson’s wife contends his “disabling injuries” caused “deprivation” in their marriage and made intimacy and day-to-day living “more difficult for both parties.”
MJRileyLaw in New Orleans is representing Frierson in the lawsuit.