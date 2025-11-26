NEW ORLEANS – A Louisiana man has filed a lawsuit against his local parks and recreation director and its parish, alleging they have illegally banned him and his family from entering and using local facilities.
Plaintiff Kenneth Martin filed his lawsuit November 18 against the Parish of Jefferson and Harold Buhler, the Jefferson Parish Parks and Recreation director, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.
Martin, in his 14-page complaint, argues the defendants banned him from the facilities after he exercised his First Amendment right to free speech.
“Over time, Mr. Martin developed concerns about possible prejudice and/or racism within the JPRD,” the complaint states. “Specifically, Mr. Martin believed that insufficient resources were being allocated to historically African American gyms, especially the Lemon Playground.”
In December 2024, Martin sent Buhler an email in which he alleged there was “growing racial division” and heightened racial tensions. He also alleged a new rule was enacted to discourage and suppress his son’s talent and give the opposing teams an advantage.
Martin, who has served as a volunteer youth basketball coach for JPRD since 2015, has two sons who participate in Jefferson Parish basketball programs. Martin, himself, has coached numerous youth basketball players over the years, including several who have gone on to play collegiate-level basketball.
“In terms of direct limitation, Defendants banned Mr. Martin from all JPRD facilities. This directly limits Mr. Martin’s speech as public parks are quintessential public forums where ideas, viewpoints, opinions, and disagreements can be exchanged, discussed, and debated,” his complaint states.
“In terms of retaliation, Mr. Martin was engaged in constitutionally protected activity, he was banned from all JPRD facilities which would chill a person of ordinary firmness from continuing to engage in that activity, and the Defendants’ adverse actions were substantially motivated against Mr. Martin because he engaged in constitutionally protected conduct.”
In March 2025, Martin sent text messages to Buhler with concerns about signs posted at the Little Farms gym. He believed they were evidence of “continued racism.” Buhler wrote back and disagreed.
In a Sept. 15, 2025 email, Martin reiterated his concerns of discrimination. He also alleged that inappropriate touching and contact with children had occurred in JPRD programs and facilities.
Martin followed up that email with another to certain Jefferson Parish council members.
Soon after, on Sept. 24, Buhler sent Martin correspondence banning him from all JPRD facilities or events, indefinitely.
According to Martin’s complaint, Buhler’s stated pretext for banning Martin was that Martin allegedly used an incorrect address when participating in JPRD programs. This alleged misuse constituted a “falsification of documents” and was “a serious violation of our policies,” and considered a “form of cheating,” Martin claims.
“The correspondence did not provide Mr. Martin with an opportunity to appeal or contest the ban on himself and his family,” his complaint states, noting he never received a notice of the impending decision about his address.
Martin contends Buhler banned him as retaliation for his protected First Amendment speech.
Martin attempted to fight the decision by attending an Oct. 22 council meeting. However, the council failed to rescind the ban or take other action.
In doing so, Martin argues it ratified Buhler’s indefinite ban.
“To date, Mr. Martin has received no correspondence stating that the ban has been rescinded,” the complaint states, adding the city is “deliberately indifferent” to his First Amendment rights.
Martin seeks injunctive and declaratory relief, both compensatory and nominal damages, and attorneys’ fees and costs.
New Orleans firm Bizer & Dereus LLC is representing him in the action.