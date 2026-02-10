NEW ORLEANS – A maritime worker claims he fell while walking on “unsafe working surfaces” on board a drillship owned by a Louisiana company.
Plaintiff John Paul Duty filed his lawsuit January 26 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. The named defendants are Schlumberger Technology Corporation and Transocean Offshore USA Inc.
Schlumberger operates as an oilfield services company. It provides geosciences engineering, drilling, subsea, and data management through their research facilities and well site operations.
Duty was employed by Schlumberger as a Jones Act seaman aboard the Deepwater Invictus drillship on Sept. 14, 2025 when he fell while walking on board the ship.
His fall resulted in “serious and painful” injuries to his foot, ankle, leg, and other parts of his body, according to his five-page complaint for damages.
“On information and belief, Plaintiff alleges that the sole and proximate cause of the above-described accident was the negligence of Schlumberger Technology Corporation and Transocean Offshore USA Inc.,” the complaint states.
Under the Jones Act, also known as the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, seamen who have been injured at sea during the course of their employment can bring a personal injury lawsuit against their employers.
A Jones Act seaman, or maritime worker, is a crew member on a cargo ship or oil rig, and who spends a “significant” amount of time on a vessel in navigation.
The Deepwater drillship was a vessel in navigation and was owned, operated, and controlled by Transocean, according to the complaint.
Duty contends his injuries were a result of the company’s failure to train and supervise; failure to take precautions to protect the safety of employees; the creation and maintenance of an “unseaworthy” vessel; and failure to provide “adequate” equipment and personnel.
He argues he is entitled to recover from the defendants “reasonable and just” compensatory, special, and general damages for his past, present, and future pain and suffering, medical expenses, and loss of wages, benefits, and earning capacity.
“Pursuant to the General Maritime Law of the United States of America, Schlumberger Technology Corporation had and continues to have the absolute and nondelegable duty to provide Plaintiff with maintenance and cure benefits from the date that he was rendered unfit for duty until maximum cure is achieved,” the complaint states.
As a result of the alleged accident, Duty claims he was rendered “unfit for duty” and currently remains unfit and incapable of returning to his duty as a seaman.
“Therefore, Plaintiff prays for the payment of past, present, and future adequate maintenance benefits as well as past, present and future payment of any and all cure benefits to which Plaintiff is entitled,” the filing states.
“Should Defendant, Schlumberger Technology Corporation, fail to honor its maintenance and cure obligation, Plaintiff is entitled to attorney’s fees, punitive damages and an additional compensatory award for any acts of negligence on the part of Defendant.”
The Young Firm in New Orleans is representing Duty in the lawsuit.