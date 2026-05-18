DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – A woman who alleged her hand, thumb and toe were unnecessarily amputated has won a $5.1 million verdict in Bucks County.
The case targeted Dr. Ronald Markos, Regional Gastroenterology Associates of Lancaster and USDH Clinical Research and was filed in September 2022. Last week, jurors awarded Jean Zekas $2.5 million in non-economic damages, $2.5 million in future medical expenses and nearly $100,000 for past medical expenses.
“We are pleased that the jury held the Defendant accountable for his negligent treatment our client,” Kline & Specter lawyers David Inscho and Helen Lawless said. “Ms. Zekas has suffered horrifically and needlessly as result of the Defendants’ substandard care. Ms. Zekas is a resilient and inspiring woman who has worked hard to maintain a positive attitude despite her amputations.”
Markos first saw Zekas in 2014 with an issue of rectal bleeding. A colonoscopy led to a diagnosis of ulcerative colitis, though she was actually suffering from complications from diverticulosis, the lawsuit alleged.
Four more colonoscopies continued under the idea Zekas was suffering from ulcerative colitis, and she was prescribed steroids – which worsened the diverticulosis, the suit said.
Complaints in 2020 of abdominal pain and vomiting led Zekas to continue with steroid treatment, and she was never sent to an emergency room, she says. While in South Carolina on vacation, Zekas collapsed and was taken to an ER.
Most of her colon was removed when doctors there performed an emergency surgery. Later that year, with her condition worsening, Zekas’ left hand, right thumb and left big toe were amputated.