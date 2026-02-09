PITTSBURGH – The Philadelphia-based firm Blank Rome faces a lawsuit from a lawyer who says she was sexually assaulted in 2024 by a colleague.
The woman, proceeding anonymously, says Blank Rome knew of the associate’s “erratic and concerning” behaviors leading to the sexual assault then continued to employ him for 16 months after. The case was filed Friday in Pittsburgh federal court.
The assault took place at a Blank Rome partner’s house following a graduation party, the suit says.
“Blank Rome chose an inappropriate course of action, manipulating the circumstances into a ‘he said/she said’ encounter, despite three (3) eyewitnesses and police involvement,” the suit says.
“Blank Rome, under the leadership of its Chief Human Resources Officer, created its own narrative of embarrassment and shame, failed to appropriately notify leadership, failed to take appropriate actions in response to the report of sexual assault, and failed to grant any of Ms. Doe’s requests to be placed on a modified schedule that would keep her safe from Associate A.”
The alleged perpetrator had been at Blank Rome for three months after stints at Jackson Lewis, Cozen O’Connor and Morgan Lewis. The suit claims he has a history of violence against the mother of his sons, and that he was often seen pacing around rooms while yelling, sweating and “gesturing in outbursts.”
During a two-day court hearing, the associate allegedly wore the same clothes both days, prompting concerns he was sleeping in Blank Rome’s offices. Partners noticed the behavior and started removing him from assignments, the lawsuit says.
On June 1, 2024, members of the firm attended a graduation party for one of the partners’ child, then went to another partner’s house. It was there, Jane Doe says, he assaulted her in a bedroom.
She was found partially clothed on the floor while the associate “was laying fully clothed on the floor near her with an erection.” Police responded, and Jane Doe went to a hospital.
She was given three days off work while the associate was “permitted to return to work as usual and without any consequences for his actions or the allegations,” the suit says. When she returned to work, she was startled to see the associate in the office.
Her lawsuit says Blank Rome would not take disciplinary action unless there were criminal charges. On Nov. 26, 2024, she filed a discrimination complaint with federal and state authorities for refusal to stagger her time in the office with the associate’s so they would never encounter each other.
She was told to stick to working remotely, the suit says. She resigned on March 21, 2025, which she calls a constructive discharge.
Nicole Daller and others at Horne Daller are representing Jane Doe.