PHILADELPHIA – Delaware County faces a federal lawsuit alleging its emergency response system ignored a Chester City woman as she died.
The May 6 complaint filed in Philadelphia alleges a lack of urgency on the part of 911 operators and a police officer who, upon meeting a locked door, failed to investigate the call for help from Deborah Brice.
Brice was staying with a friend on May 6, 2024, at the Residences at Chestnut Ridge when she called 911 at 4:42 a.m. in distress, asking for someone to “help me” through gasps. The 911 operator identified the address and apartment number and sent a police officer, not emergency medical services, to investigate, the suit says.
“The operator clearly was aware that the decedent was having difficulty responding to questions and was heard moaning in pain,” the suit says.
Another 911 operator became involved as Brice was heard groaning on the phone but still failed to dispatch EMS, the suit adds. Police and possibly EMS employees arrived at the building eight minutes after the call but “encountered a locked front door and could not access the interior of the building.”
The 911 operators were told Brice was never reached but “simply cancelled any further efforts to determine the status of the caller.” Next, a Chestnut Ridge employee was asked to perform a wellness check but reported that Brice and her friend were sleeping, the suit says.
When prodded to check again, “At some point after 7 a.m., entry was made into the apartment and the decedent was found deceased and still seated in an armchair with a phone clutched in her hand.”
Defendants in the case include Delaware County, the Chester City Police Department, the Residences at Chestnut Ridge, Morningside Elite Management and unknown 911 operators and EMS employees.
“Chestnut Ridge and Morningside failed to have an employee at the Residences during this early morning period to arrange access to the building for police or EMS,” the suit says.
They are also accused of having a posted message instructing first responders on how to gain entry to the building. Among the claims are denial of medical care, a state-created danger and policies that violated Brice’s civil rights.
Andrew Neuwirth represents the plaintiff, Brice’s daughter.