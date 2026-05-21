PHILADELPHIA – A former Philadelphia prison guard has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of sexual assault of a female inmate.
It was the longest punishment stipulated under Michael Jefferson’s plea agreement. In an order issued Wednesday by federal judge Joshua Wolson, the Bureau of Prisons is to consider “the defendant’s status as a former correctional officer when designated to a BOP facility.”
The victim has sued Jefferson and the United States over what happened in July 2024.
The civil suit says Jefferson stalked the Jane Doe and raped her in what is known as the “dry cell” in the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia.
She’d been placed on suicide watch after attempting to take her own life during her transfer to FDC. The “dry cell” is in the Special Housing Unit, which is on a different floor of the facility from the general population area.
Bureau of Prisons staff are required to maintain constant visual observation of those in dry cells, while another officer is assigned to patrol and monitor the cells. The condition of these units is “deplorable and inhumane,” the suit says, and Doe was forced to remain naked with only a blanket inside.
With no running water or toilet, she was forced to use the bathroom in a jug or a bedpan. She went to sleep the night of July 5, 2024, but says she was awoken by Jefferson, who pinned down her arms and threatened her to remain quiet.
“Ms. Doe pleaded with Officer Jefferson to not rape her,” the suit says. “He instead snapped back, ‘Shut up.’
“He then proceeded to vaginally rape Ms. Doe and also attempted to rape her anally. He did not wear a condom and ejaculated into her and onto her shirt.”
The lawsuit claims the U.S. failed to provide proper monitoring and supervision to ensure the victim was not placed in the way of foreseeable harm.