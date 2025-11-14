PITTSBURGH – A Pittsburgh personal injury law firm has fired back at a former paralegal’s sexual harassment, claiming she stonewalled its investigation into her complaints.
Pittsburgh Injury Lawyers’ response to Teela Madden’s lawsuit says she wasn’t fired in retaliation – she just stopped showing up for work. Her lawsuit, filed in May in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, remains pending and focuses on alleged harassment by John Lewis, Jr.
Lewis allegedly objectified Madden with looks and comments during her seven months with Pittsburgh Injury Lawyers - a firm focused on car wreck, slip-and-fall and medical malpractice cases, among others.
“(A)s soon as Plaintiff reported the alleged conduct, Defendant commenced an investigation,” PIL’s lawyers wrote.
“As part of that investigation, Defendant sought details from Plaintiff, as she had only claimed that Mr. Lewis made ‘comments’ and ‘harassed’ her. This additional information was required to allow Defendant to conduct a thorough investigation and to take any necessary remedial action.
“Additionally, Defendant requested any documentary evidence that Plaintiff may have had, including emails and text messages. Despite numerous requests, Plaintiff would not provide Defendant with any additional information, thereby hamstringing the investigation.”
Madden’s lawyer Michael Bruzzese previously told the Pennsylvania Record Madden was viewed as an object to be discarded once she resisted sexual harassment.
"This is what systemic inequality looks like: A young woman, passionate about her work and eager to learn, working hard and contributing meaningfully - only to have her talents ignored and her boundaries violated," Bruzzese said.
That allegedly came in the form of unwelcome sexual comments, like Lewis calling her "babe" and "beautiful." The complaint also claims Lewis would try to look down her blouse so often that she stopped wearing clothing that would reveal any cleavage.
Long phone conversations after work are also alleged to have unnerved Madden, like a four-hour call in February 2024 during which Lewis invited her to stay the night of Super Bowl Sunday at his house.
Lewis was frustrated when Madden wouldn't answer questions about her social life, the suit claims, and was pressured by him to work in the office instead of remotely. "His excuse was 'we are social creatures, we need to be together,'" the suit says.
"Often times, while the plaintiff was at work, Lewis would require her to sit in his office to do her work there. He would sit behind his desk, not doing anything; he just watched her the entire time."
Lewis denied comment to the Pennsylvania Record. He has run afoul of the Office of Disciplinary Counsel in the past, leading to multiple probationary periods and a one-year suspension of his law license for Driving Under the Influence convictions and probation violations for drinking alcohol.
Madden says she told Lewis she wasn't at work to be his "girlfriend" but was met with comments about how the firm needs another paralegal. She says she feared she would be fired for reporting his behavior.
Ultimately, she did complain to firm owner Michael Boland and in February 2024, left the office because "Lewis kept flirting with her and interfering with her ability to get the work done," the complaint says.
Boland asked why she left, and Madden responded that Lewis was getting "too personal." Boland sent a complaint/concern form so PIL could conduct an investigation. Madden says the investigation did nothing and she learned in March 2024 a new paralegal had been hired.
Frustrated over the next month, Madden requested a termination letter, telling Boland "You guys are dead wrong for this." She claims Boland, who asked for specifics on why she left that day in February, masked her termination as a voluntary resignation.