PITTSBURGH – A simple injury while playing with his dog cost a man his foot, says a medical malpractice lawsuit against the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Herman Edwards sued UPMC on Oct. 27 in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas over treatment of right foot pain that began when he injured it “running around with his dog.” Treatment over the next month failed to cure him and on March 25 of this year, he underwent a below-the-knee amputation.
His lawsuit includes certificate of merit that say there is a basis to conclude his treatment “fell outside acceptable professional standards…”
Edwards 43 years old with a history of diabetes, hypertension and symptoms of peripheral artery disease when he was injured in February, his complaint said. He had reported lower extremity pain in the past.
After a trip to the emergency room at UPMC-McKeesport, he was fitted for a shoe and crutches for support.
Ten days later, the pain remained, and he went to UPMC-Shadyside to complain of “electric/burning-type pain” in his foot. Edwards says he was given medication for gout and discharged.
Five days later, he went to the 9th Street Clinic with “excruciating pain.” Bruising and swelling had spread to his heel and several blood vessels had ruptured. The clinic gave him Tylenol, meloxicam and prednisone and instructions to come back in a week. On March 8, he arrived at UPMC-East in a wheelchair and was discharged with oxycodone.
Next, he went to the 9th Street Clinic again, and an exam revealed a hemorrhagic blister that caused him to be sent in an ambulance to UPMC-McKeesport. Ultimately, it was found blood flow had been reduced to his foot (right lower extremity ischemia) which necessitated amputation.
Among the several charges of malpractice are that his health care providers:
-Failed to perform full and thorough evaluations that took into account his medical history and risk for ischemia;
-Failed to refer him to specialists;
-Failed to provide appropriate discharge plans; and
-Failed to order appropriate scans and/or diagnostic testing.
He seeks damages for emotional and physical injuries, writing he can’t “properly tend” to daily duties, work and leisure. Joel Feller of Ross Feller Casey represents him.