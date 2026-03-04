PHILADELPHIA – White cops passed over for promotions are challenging Philadelphia’s DEI policy that was championed by Mayor Cherelle Parker when she was a councilmember.
Five officers sued the City last week in Philadelphia federal court, alleging changes made to hiring policies have unfairly affected them and other white men. Philadelphia formerly chose from the top two candidates for supervisory positions, but in 2021 Parker proposed widening the field to help the City hire more females and minorities.
Voters approved replacing the “Rule of Two” with a “Varying Rule” that now has Philadelphia choosing from up to the top five candidates. These Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies discriminate against white men, the lawsuit says.
Meanwhile, the first DEI officer in the Philadelphia Police Department has also sued for alleged racism toward her, a Black woman.
“As a result of these DEI edicts,” the white officers allege, “the city of Philadelphia has consciously, intentionally and purposefully discriminated against white men in an effort to bring about the desired racial and gender makeup of its workforce, and it will continue these illegal and discriminatory hiring and promotion practices until is enjoined from doing so.”
The plaintiffs were denied promotions in November, when PPD promoted 10 from lieutenant to captain and 14 from sergeant to lieutenant.
Six of the 23 candidates for captain were denied despite higher scores on their civil-service examination than some who were selected. The rejected were five white men and one Black man, while all three females who interviewed were promoted.
Black men promoted ranked 14th and 17th, while white men ranked eighth and ninth were denied, the suit says. Five white men were selected for the 10 positions.
White men rejected for lieutenant ranked 27th and 28th, though 15 from the field had already been promoted, narrowing the field. Female and minority candidates picked over them were ranked 30th, 34th and 35th.
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 denounced the “Rule of Five” after the promotions were announced, claiming PPD had backtracked on a promise not to use it. It released a statement and sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice requesting a review of promotional practices.
“The Fraternal Order of Police fully supports fair and equal opportunity for all officers,” the letter says.
“However, promotional decisions must be based on merit, qualifications, and objective standards, not on demographic or political considerations. When discretionary systems such as the City’s current process are used to achieve unspoken diversity outcomes, they undermine both the integrity of the promotional process and the confidence of the officers who serve this city.”
The case is filed a class action and hopes to represent all white men who were eligible for promotion but rejected thanks to Rule of Five, when they would have bee promoted under the Rule of Two.
The plaintiffs are represented by the America First Legal Foundation, Jonathan Mitchell of Texas and Walter Zimolong of Villanova.