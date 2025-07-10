A Menlo Park attorney who has sued a number of judicial officers in the Los Angeles region is facing a 26-count notice of charges filed by the California State Bar over allegations of using “degrading, profane and racist language” in court filings.
The State Bar’s Office of Chief Trial Counsel (OCTC) filed the Notice of Disciplinary Charges against attorney Reshma Kamath on June 24, alleging that the attorney not only used abusive language at court proceedings and in filings but that she ignored several court orders and sanctions dealing with her conduct. In addition, Kamath continued to work on behalf of clients after being disbarred from the federal court in the Northern District of California last year, the OCTC said.
One of the court documents identified in the charges refers to “vulgar language” directed to a federal judge in the Los Angeles-based Central District of California, John Holcomb.
“RACIST HOLCOMB, and other WHITE ATTORNEYS/JUDGES are used to their WHITE ASSES GETTING LICKED BY NON-WHITES – i.e., non-white staff, non-white judges and non-white attorneys, BUT NOT ME,” Kamath said.
In another filing cited by the State Bar, the attorney referred to “uneducated, incompetent clerks.”
“Instead of the dirty, careless s–- that a highly educated lawyer, Reshma Kamath, has to read in a mind-numbing way to wonder why she went to a prestigious law school and prior ranked top of her class for years to read the s–- of the California court clerks and the sub-par trashy judges such as in this one,” Kamath wrote.
The OCTC’s filing also alleges that during a remote hearing, the attorney was disrespectful to a judge in her Teams Chat statements.
“Tell the bitch judge to unmute me … HAVEN’T FINISHED YET,” Kamath allegedly said.
In a statement emailed to the Southern California Record, the attorney said she had an ethical and legal duty to draw attention to acts of judicial abuse that occur in courtrooms.
“Most of the judges deviate so far from the legislative code, there is no point of Congress to sit there and enumerate laws, only for judges to ignore it,” Kamath said. “Judges write opinions like cut-and-paste paragraphs without any method to their madness.”
She offered no regrets for the language in the filings described by the State Bar.
“There is growing distrust in law, law enforcement and justice,” Kamath said. “America is becoming more like a Third World country, which is abominable. As I had prior informed the State Bar, the judges' complaints against me are my BADGES OF HONOR. I have had many prospective and current clients who have commended and admired me on what I have had the guts to do.”
But she also said the State Bar ignored a personal crisis she endured while the case was in the investigation stage.
“The cruelty of the State Bar is that (from) April to June 2025 and ongoing, I was distraught caring for my mother who was in the (intensive care unit) overseas suddenly sedated for weeks and with partial neuropathy, and I had requested them to please push any internal responses to July,” Kamath said.
Instead of showing any degree of kindness by slightly delaying the filing of the charges, the State Bar expedited it and advanced the notice of charges within days of her request for a delay, she said.
The State Bar said Kamath’s conduct occurred across multiple cases and reflected a pattern of misconduct.
“The charged conduct reflects a persistent failure to act with the professionalism expected of lawyers,” State Bar Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona said in a prepared statement. “The repeated use of degrading, profane and racist language directed at judges and court staff is fundamentally incompatible with the obligations of California licensed attorneys and undermines public trust in the legal system and the administration of justice.”
In 2023, Kamath filed two lawsuits as a plaintiff against parties in the Central District of California. She voluntarily dismissed one of them, and another was eventually dismissed with prejudice.