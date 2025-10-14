THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA - A long-running legal squabble between California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks and former Republican Rep. Elton Gallegly has been resolved, helping to dispel doubts about the future of an on-campus center that houses Gallegly’s congressional papers.
The settlement ending four years of litigation between the private university and the former Simi Valley congressman was announced in a joint statement between the parties on Sept. 8. But the statement offered no details about how disagreements over the composition of the Elton and Janice Gallegly Center for Public Service and Civic Engagement were settled.
“We’re glad this matter is behind us and look forward to moving ahead,” Eric Rose, the Gallegleys’ spokesman, told the Southern California Record in an email. “While we can’t discuss the details, we’re very pleased with the outcome.”
The parties initially agreed to create the Gallegly Center to provide for the archiving and cataloging of the former congressman’s papers and to offer an annual scholarship for a worthy student to earn a masters degree in public policy and administration. The center would also host an annual distinguished speaker talk on the topic of public service, the parties agreed.
But disputes eventually emerged over whether a replica of Gallegly’s congressional office was a mandatory part of the center. Such a replica had been put in place on campus, but it was dismantled in 2022 to free up space for archived materials, according to a Ventura County Superior Court decision published a year ago.
The university argued that the agreement with the Galleglys did not include a replica office, but the Galleglys challenged that interpretation. In the 2024 Superior Court decision, Judge Henry J. Walsh sided with the Galleglys, concluding that the replica office was mentioned in descriptions of the public policy center, including in minutes of a university Board of Regents meeting.
“The court has been asked to determine if there is a contractual basis for the establishment of a replica of Mr. Gallegly's congressional office,” Walsh said in his decision. “The answer to that is in the affirmative. …”
That decision, however, did not examine the merits of other causes of action in the Galleglys’ litigation, including allegations of breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and unfair business practices.
“The hope was that Mr. Gallegly's reputation in the community, and his political donors would be sufficient to raise the $3 million recited in the (center’s) Gift Agreement,” Walsh said. “This has not been the case, and has caused the project to be at a standstill.”
But now the parties appear optimistic about the future of the on-campus center.
“We have confidence in CLU's leadership, its stewardship of philanthropic contributions and its ongoing dedication to civic engagement and educating the next generation of public servants and leaders,” Elton Gallegly said in a prepared statement.
The university’s president, John Nues, said he hoped the operation of the center would lead to progress in students’ critical thinking, analytical skills and civic engagement.
“We're excited about the renewed energy and focus around CLU’s Gallegly Center,” Nues said. “The center has the potential to provide a much-needed forum that fosters civil discourse and encourages the exploration of differing viewpoints where students, faculty and the CLU community can engage in thoughtful, respectful dialogue on a wide range of topics, including socially, politically and culturally sensitive issues.”
The parties said they are now in sync about the mission of the center and its promise to shape future generations of policymakers.