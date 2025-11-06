AUSTIN - Two giants in the gaming industry are about to face off, as Adeia Semiconductor Bonding Technologies has brought two patent lawsuits against Advanced Micro Devices for allegedly infringing 10 of its semiconductor patents.
The suits were filed Nov. 3 in the Western District of Texas, Midland/Odessa Division.
The first suit filed alleges AMD infringed six patents, Nos. 8,389,378 (the ‘378 patent); 10,879,226 (the ‘226 patent); 12,401,010 (the ‘010 patent); 9,564,446 (the ‘446 patent); 11,978,639 (the ‘639 patent); and 10,283,592 (the ‘592 patent).
The suit refers to the ‘378 patent, ‘226 patent, and ‘010 patent as the Hybrid Bonding Patents (HB Patents). The ‘446 patent, ‘639 patent, and ‘592 patent are referred to as the Advanced Process Node Patents (APN Patents).
Adeia presently owns over 13,000 patents and patent applications worldwide, and its semiconductor patent portfolio covers crucial semiconductor manufacturing technology such as hybrid bonding, advanced process nodes, and advanced packaging.
“Adeia is at the cutting-edge of innovation in 3D stacked semiconductor chips,” the suit states. “Integrated circuits or systems employing stacked die are fundamental to the present and future ability of the semiconductor industry to increase system performance and functionality.”
AMD makes and sells products implementing hybrid-bonded, stacked dies and advanced process nodes.
“One or more of AMD’s Server Processors, Processors, Instinct™ MI Accelerators, and Embedded Processors each infringe one or more of the Hybrid Bonding Patents,” the suit states.
The second lawsuit alleges AMD infringed patents 11,978,681 (the ‘681 patent); 12,199,069 (‘the ‘069 patent); 12,322,650 (the ‘650 patent); and 12,381,173 (the ’173 patent).
“AMD makes and sells products implementing hybrid-bonded, stacked dies,” the suit states. “Many, if not all, of AMD’s advanced processors include its 3D V-Cache™ technology. The essential feature of 3D V-Cache™ is a memory device, e.g., L3 cache, stacked on/under processor cores (for example, AMD’s “Zen5” cores), where the memory and processor cores are hybrid bonded. In this way, 3D V-Cache™ includes hybrid-bonded, stacked dies.
“AMD’s products containing 3D V-Cache™ infringe one or more of the Asserted Patents.”
Adeia is represented by the law firms of Alston & Bird, Caldwell Cassady Curry and Cherry Johnson Siegmund James.
Case Nos. 7:25-cv-00510-DC and 7:25-cv-00511-DC