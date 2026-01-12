AUSTIN - An Austin law firm is seeking more than $10 million in damages from former clients for their alleged “refusal to pay earned and contractually owed attorneys’ fees and expenses.”
Williams Simons & Landis filed suit against Riskon International, Ecoark, Zest Labs Holdings and Bartko Pavia on Jan. 7 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin Division.
According to the lawsuit, WSL’s legal services for the defendants produced “extraordinary” results, including landmark jury verdicts and a massive settlement against Walmart.
The suit states WSL obtained a $115 million jury verdict and judgment in the case against Walmart in its home forum. After securing the benefit of WSL’s work, the defendants undertook a “concerted course of conduct” to avoid payment, conceal settlement proceeds, and place assets beyond WSL’s reach.
“WSL fulfilled its obligations, advancing the litigation through trial and obtaining a nine-figure verdict, preserving claims through retrial, all of which generated immense value for Claimant-Defendants,” the suit states. “Rather than honor their contractual commitments once recovery was achieved, Claimant-Defendants refused to pay, in conjunction with Bartko withheld critical information regarding settlement proceeds and restructured their affairs in an effort to circumvent WSL’s contractual and equitable rights.”
WSL alleges the defendants took actions designed to prevent the law firm from recovering fair compensation, and that its lawsuit seeks to enforce written agreements and recover unpaid fees and expenses.
“At its core, this case is straightforward: Claimant-Defendants obtained the benefit of WSL’s work, realized substantial recoveries, and now refuse to pay what they owe,” the suit states. “Texas law does not permit clients, their successors, or their agents to retain the fruits of legal services while evading contractual and equitable obligations.
“WSL brings this action to recover the compensation it earned and to ensure that Defendants are held accountable under Texas law.”
WSL is represented by Brewer Attorneys & Counselors.
Case No. 1:26-cv-00034-RP