HOUSTON - A pest exterminator is suing a Humble couple, alleging their dogs attacked him while he was on the job.
Seeking less than $300,000 in damages, Jerome Blankenship filed suit against Teairra and Kelvin Price on April 12 in Harris County District Court.
According to the petition, on Nov. 3, 2025, Blankenship was working as an exterminator for Aptive and was in the backyard of the Prices. After finishing the job, he went to take pictures, a requirement under the company’s policy, when suddenly and without warning the couple’s dogs attacked him.
Prior to entering the backyard, Blankenship confirmed with the owner that the dogs were secured. While taking the pictures, however, two dogs broke out of their “improperly secured cages” and attacked him.
He attempted to evade, but a dog bit his left arm, leaving a bite wound around 1.5 inches deep and 4 inches long.
“Humble, Texas has leash and constraint laws with regards to dogs and those laws were violated by the defendants and as such, defendants are negligent per se,” the suit states.
Blankenship is suing for his past and future pain and mental anguish, loss of earnings, medical expenses, and impairment and disfigurement.
The Houston law firm Criaco & Samperi represents him.
Case No. 2026-24295
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A man is alleging a security gate at Total Wine suddenly fell and stuck him on the head.
Seeking up to $1 million in damages, Michael Carter filed suit against Total Wine on April 12 in Harris County District Court.
According to his petition, on Sept. 17, 2024, Carter was at a Total Wine. As he walked through the entrance of the store, a security gate suddenly descended and struck him on the head, causing him to suffer lasting physical injuries.
Carter is accusing the company of failing to properly maintain the premises.
On top of exemplary damages, he is suing for his pain, mental anguish and lost earnings.
The Pierce Skrabanek law firm represents him.
Case No. 2026-24399