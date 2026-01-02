HOUSTON - A woman is alleging she slipped and fell on some chicken grease while at Walmart.
Seeking up to $75,000 in damages, Mayra Dolores Torres filed suit against Walmart Stores Texas on Dec. 22 in Harris County District Court.
According to the lawsuit, on Dec. 31, 2024, Torres was shopping at a Houston Walmart. While near the rotisserie chicken display, she slipped on liquid believed to be grease that was on the floor.
“The floor was not slip resistant, nor did Defendant adequately maintain the floor,” the suit states. “Plaintiff’s feet slipped out from under her and she was unable to maintain her balance, fell to the floor, and suffered serious bodily injuries.”
Torres is accusing Walmart of negligently failing to keep the store floor in a reasonably safe condition and failing to warn of the dangerous condition.
She is suing for her past and future pain and mental anguish, loss of earning capacity, lost wages, disfigurement, physical impairment and medical care.
Huynh Law, a Houston law firm, and The Law Offices of Hilda L. Sibrian, also a Houston firm, represent her.
Case No. 2025-95286
• • •
A woman is suing Starbucks claiming she was injured by hot coffee.
Seeking up to $75,000 in damages, Susana Fabiola Rojas Contreras filed suit against John Doe and Starbucks Corp. on Dec. 22 in Harris County District Court.
According to the lawsuit, Contreras was a customer at a Pearland Starbucks on Dec. 5, 2025. She was going through the drive-thru when Doe handed her hot coffee.
“The coffee was not properly secured,” the suit states. “Consquently, the coffee spilled on plaintiff and caused her to suffer serious bodily injuries.”
The suit accuses the defendants of negligently handling the coffee and failing to warn Contreras.
Contreras further alleges that Starbucks negligently failed to establish an adequate safety program and provide Doe with the necessary training.
She is suing for her past and future pain and mental anguish, loss of earning capacity, lost wages, disfigurement, physical impairment and medical care.
Huynh Law, a Houston law firm, represents her.
Case No. 2025-95275