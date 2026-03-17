HOUSTON - Domino’s Pizza’s business model was built on the premise that if your pizza wasn’t delivered within 30 minutes, it was free.
Now, according to a Harris County man, you just might get assaulted if your pizza doesn’t arrive in a timely manner.
Seeking up to $1 million in damages, Christian Benjamin filed a lawsuit March 13 against Domino’s Pizza, Mac Pizza Management and BKD Pizza in Harris County District Court.
According to the lawsuit, on April 15, 2024, Benjamin placed an order from a Domino’s Pizza in Kingwood. After waiting for his order for 40 minutes, he called the store to inquire about the status of his order and was on hold for 15 minutes before the call got disconnected.
“Due to the delay and inability to obtain information, (Benjamin) travelled to the Domino’s store to request a refund,” the suit states. “During this interaction, an unknown Domino’s employee punched (him) in the face and was held down by two people as the manager continued to punch his face and tried to choke him.”
As a result of the incident, Benjamin allegedly suffered serious and permanent personal injuries that required the care of medical professionals.
The suit accuses the defendants of failing to provide adequate security for visitors and failing to avoid using excessive force against premises invitees.
Benjamin is charging the defendants with assault and battery and negligent hiring.
He is also bringing a gross negligence claim, asserting that the defendants had “actual, subjective awareness of the risk involved, but nevertheless proceeded with conscious indifference to the rights, safety and welfare of others.”
In addition to exemplary damages, Benjamin is suing for his past and future mental anguish, impairment, pain, disfigurement and loss of earnings.
Attorneys Husein Hadi, Jamil Thomas, Sedrick Stagg, Ashon Wali, Seve Thomas, Ariana Mehdipour, Anita Mehdipour, Nicholas Thomas and Avery Krushall of The Hadi Law Firm represent him.
Case No. 2026-17318