HOUSTON — Two lawsuits filed by the same law firm on the same day by plaintiffs with the same name highlight the latest Harris County civil cases.
In the first one, a woman named Julie Allen is suing H-E-B Royal Oaks Village after banging her foot and leg against a shopping cart that suddenly stopped, causing trauma to her toe.
Seeking up to $1 million in damages, Allen filed suit March 16 against H-E-B in Harris County District Court.
According to her lawsuit, on July 2, 2024, Allen was pushing her grocery cart through the H-E-B store when the cart “abruptly and unexpectedly” stopped due to a mechanical defect.
“The sudden stop caused Plaintiff’s right foot and leg to strike the lower portion of the cart, resulting in immediate and painful injuries, including trauma to the right toe and right leg,” the suit states.
Allen is alleging that the defendant failed to properly remove defective grocery carts from service, creating an unreasonably dangerous condition that posed a hazard to shoppers.
She is suing for her past and future medical expenses, mental anguish, disfigurement and lost wages.
Orange Law in Houston represents her.
Case No. 2026-17417
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In the second case, Julie Allen is suing Spec’s claiming she slipped on smooth concrete.
Seeking up to $1 million in damages, Allen filed suit March 16 against Spec’s Family Partners in Harris County District Court.
According to the lawsuit, on March 27, 2025, Allen went to a Spec’s Liquor Store off of Westheimer Road. As she exited her vehicle and approached the store’s entrance, she stepped from a textured sidewalk surface onto a smooth half-moon section.
“Plaintiff slipped and fell squarely on her back, sustaining serious injuries,” the suit states. “There was visible water/slippery substance on the smooth concrete surface, and no additional mats or warning signs were present to prevent or warn of the slip hazard.
“A small single Spec’s logo-branded mat was placed between the double doors, but it did not extend far enough to cover the transition from the sidewalk to smooth concrete.”
Allen is alleging gross negligence and is suing for exemplary damages.
Orange Law in Houston represents her.
Case No. 2026-17408