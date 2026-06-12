AUSTIN — The State Bar of Texas released its disciplinary actions report for June, showing that four attorneys have been suspended.
On March 27, Alan Cervenka of Richmond accepted a two-year judgment of partially probated suspension. An investigatory panel found that in representing his client, Cervenka neglected the legal matter entrusted to him and frequently failed to carry out completely the obligations he owed to his client.
He also failed to keep his client reasonably informed about the status of their legal matter and failed to promptly comply with reasonable requests for information, and failed to withdraw from representing his client when Cervenka’s physical and mental condition materially impaired his fitness to represent his client.
He was ordered to pay $1,000 in attorneys’ fees.
On March 31, Martin Wozniak of Sadler received an 18-month partially probated suspension.
An evidentiary panel found that a judgment of private reprimand was entered against Wozniak. He was ordered to pay restitution of $2,500 but failed to submit payment of restitution in a timely manner.
Pursuant to the judgment, Wozniak was also ordered to pay attorneys’ fees of $3,177 and direct expenses of $580, made payable to the State Bar, but failed to timely submit payment of attorneys’ fees and direct expenses. He was ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution, $6,072 in attorneys’ fees, and $580 in direct expenses.
On April 20, Kaushik Rambhotla of Missouri City, received a one-year judgment of partially probated suspension.
An investigatory panel found that, in representing a client, Rambhotla neglected the legal matter entrusted to him and failed to keep his client reasonably informed about the status of their legal matter and failed to promptly comply with reasonable requests for information.
He was ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution.
On April 3, Fernando Dubove of Dallas received a 36-month partially probated suspension. An evidentiary panel found that in the first matter in August 2023, the complainant paid Dubove $2,000 to represent her in an immigration matter; Dubove neglected the legal matter entrusted to him by the complainant by failing to perform legal services on behalf of the complainant.
In the second matter, an evidentiary panel found that in February 2023, the complainant paid Dubove $5,770 to represent her in an immigration matter; Dubove neglected the legal matter entrusted to him by the complainant by failing to perform legal services on behalf of the complainant.
He was ordered to pay $7,770 in restitution and $2,515 in attorneys’ fees and direct expenses.