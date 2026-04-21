AUSTIN — A justice of the peace who told a minor child that “I can’t put you in jail, but I can put your mom in jail for three days” for missing school has been publicly reprimanded by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.
On March 9, the commission also ordered additional education for Jared Shaw, a justice of the peace in Wilson County.
According to its findings, Evelyn Fleming was summoned to appear with her minor child on April 7, 2025, for a hearing alleging parent contributing to non-attendance. She pleaded no contest with a stated fine of $203.
While presenting her case, an assistant county attorney and school official “made rude and sarcastic comments and laughed at her,” but Judge Shaw did not admonish them.
During the hearing, Shaw asked Fleming’s daughter if she knew how many school days she missed, with her guessing 40 days, but the school official said it was more like 83 days.
“Judge Shaw addressed the minor child stating, ‘I can’t put you in jail, but I can put your mom in jail for three days,” the findings state, adding that he issued an order for contempt and released Fleming after serving one day.
The order stated Fleming disobeyed by not paying a fine of $603, but the commission did not find evidence of a previous order for a fine of $603.
At a hearing three days later, Judge Shaw reduced the fine to $100. However, Fleming informed him that she was unable to make a full payment and that her financial situation was dire. The judge failed to hold a mandatory hearing on whether the judgment imposed undue hardship and later found her indigent without a hearing.
In his responses to the CJC, Judge Shaw maintained he did not send Fleming to jail because of her daughter’s behavior.
The commission found that his conduct was “inconsistent with the proper performance of his duties,” ordering him to obtain four hours of instruction with a mentor.
CJC No. 25-0832