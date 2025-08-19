AUSTIN — After several months of investigation and ongoing negotiations, Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured a legal agreement with Kellogg’s ensuring that the company will permanently remove toxic dyes from its cereals.
Calling the agreement “historic,” Paxton and Kellogg’s signed an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, which certifies that the company is legally agreeing to remove artificial food colorings from its cereals by the end of 2027.
The legal agreement with a major food company represents a significant milestone in the movement to remove toxic dyes from foods and protect the health of all Americans, according to the Office of the Attorney General.
While other companies have verbally committed to removing food dyes, Kellogg’s is the first to officially sign a legally binding agreement confirming that it will remove food colorings.
“Following months of investigating and negotiating, I’m proud to officially say Kellogg’s will stop putting these unhealthy ingredients in its cereals,” said Paxton. “The signed AVC demonstrates that Kellogg’s is committed to keeping this pledge, and I commend the company for doing the right thing.
“I encourage other food manufacturers to sign similar agreements to demonstrate their commitment to helping Americans live healthier lives.”
Paxton previously issued a Civil Investigative Demand to Kellogg’s in February of this year and formally announced the investigation in April.
The investigation was launched after Kellogg’s claimed it would remove petroleum-based food colorings in the United States, but did not do so. Instead, it removed the toxic ingredients in Canada and Europe while continuing to put different types of blue, red, and yellow dyes in American cereals.
After announcing the investigation, Paxton issued a press release stating that the company advertises and sells cereals such as Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Frosted Flakes, and Rice Krispies and advertises their products as “healthy.”
“Yet, some of its cereals are filled with petroleum-based artificial food colorings that have been linked to hyperactivity, obesity, autoimmune disease, endocrine-related health problems, and cancer in those who consume them,” the statement read.