HOUSTON - A lawsuit is alleging a lack of security at a Fiesta Mart led to an employee being assaulted and injured two years ago.
Seeking up to $1 million in damages, Matias Ramirez filed the suit on Sept. 8 in Harris County District Court.
According to the lawsuit, on Sept. 9, 2023, Ramirez was assaulted while on duty as an employee for Fiesta Mart.
“The Plaintiff was seriously injured as a result of the Defendant’s lack of security,” the suit states.
Ramirez is alleging gross negligence.
Attorney Kraig Rushing represents him.
Case No. 2025-66490
A lawsuit is alleging a person was injured when the chair they sat in at Uptown Beauty Supply collapsed.
Seeking less than $250,000 in damages, Lester McMurry, Jr. filed the suit on Sept. 8 in Harris County District Court.
According to the lawsuit, on Sept. 21, 2024, the plaintiff was walking inside Upton Beauty and seriously injured when the chair they were seated on collapsed, causing the plaintiff to fall to the floor.
The suit alleges the “defective” chair had been allowed to remain long enough for the defendant to have known of the dangerous condition.
The plaintiff is suing for their past and future pain, mental anguish, impairment and medical expenses.
The DeSimone Law Office represents the plaintiff.
Case No. 2025-66444
A man is alleging he fell through the second floor of an Airbnb he was staying at.
Seeking up to $1 million in damages, Abdul Qadir Muhammad filed suit against AirBNB RPG on Sept. 8 in Harris County District Court.
According to the lawsuit, on May 5, 2024, the plaintiff was at the defendant’s property as a guest when he fell through the floor on the second level to the first level, suffering multiple injuries that required him to be admitted to Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital.
The suit is alleging negligence and seeks damages for the plaintiff’s pain, lost wages, mental anguish, impairment and medical expenses.
The Palmer-Coleman Law Office represents the plaintiff.
Case No. 2025-66442