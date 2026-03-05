AUSTIN - Out of the four Republicans seeking to become Texas’ next attorney general, no candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote on Tuesday, leaving Mayes Middleton and Chip Roy to face off in the May 26 runoff election.
Middleton, a state senator, received more than 800,000 votes for 39.1 percent of the total vote while Roy, a U.S. representative, captured 31.6 percent of the vote.
Both candidates are running on platforms promising border security and fighting against woke agendas.
No Democrat AG challenger gained 50 percent of the vote, though Nathan Johnson did net more than 1 million votes, making him the favorite to emerge.
Texas’ current AG, Ken Paxton, is also heading for a runoff in his bid to unseat U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, who has held the title for 24 years.
With nearly 99 percent of the vote in, Cornyn (41.9 percent) had a slim margin over Paxton (40.7 percent) with U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt coming in third at 13.5 percent.
Democrat James Talarico, a state representative, did, however, defeat his primary opponents in the Senate race, capturing more than 1.2 million votes for 52 percent of the total vote. Jasmine Crockett came in second with 46 percent.
Gov. Greg Abbott handily won his primary race, netting more than 80 percent of the vote. He will face state Rep. Gina Hinojosa in the general election.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also secured a lopsided victory over his primary opponents, obtaining roughly 85 percent of the total vote. He will square off against either Vikki Goodwin or Marcos Velez in November.
In the race for comptroller, Republican Don Huffines will face Democrat Sarah Eckhardt.
Incumbent Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham ran uncontested and will seek to fend off Democratic challenger Benjamin Flores.
Republican challenger Nate Sheets defeated incumbent Sid Miller in the primary for Agriculture Commissioner and will face Democrat Clayton Tucker in the general election.