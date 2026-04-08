AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a major initiative to crack down on companies who sell solar panel systems and that are allegedly engaging in fraudulent and deceptive practices.
“Thousands of Texans have been targeted by companies selling solar panel systems, and it’s imperative that these companies are held responsible for any lies or deceptive marketing they use,” Paxton said.
“This initiative to stop widespread fraudulent activity in the solar panel industry is only beginning, and my office will take legal action against any corporations breaking the law and scamming Texans.”
As part of the initiative, Paxton has issued Civil Investigative Demands to a number of companies such as Freedom Forever, SunRun, Lone Star Solar Services and CAM Solar.
Collectively, there are more than 100 complaints that have been filed with the Office of the Attorney General against these companies, along with thousands more online.
The companies are largely being investigated for violations of the Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act. Some of the companies’ actions being investigated involve misrepresentations regarding savings for consumers on their energy bills, the efficacy of their solar panel systems, equipment implementations, as well as the companies’ terms and policies.
The CIDs require the companies to disclose, among other information, documents regarding how they track changes to electricity bills for consumers using their systems to determine savings, warranties, service plans, marketing materials, and contract information.
Lonestar Solar Services is headquartered in Houston, and CAM Solar is has corporate offices in San Antonio and Austin. Freedom Forever has dual corporate headquarters located in Temecula, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada. SunRun is based in San Francisco, California.