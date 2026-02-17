AUSTIN — Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced investigations into three Texas school districts for facilitating student protests against immigration enforcement.
Paxton asserts the North East Independent School District in San Antonio, the Dallas Independent School District, and the Manor Independent School District failed to keep students safe and accountable during the protests.
The Office of the Attorney General says the investigations are being announced following concerns that ISD administration and faculty orchestrated the protests, and that it appears that the ISDs have taken little to no action to ensure the safety of students and to stop large-scale interruptions of classroom instructional time.
“I will not allow Texas schools to become breeding grounds for the radical Left’s open borders agenda,” said Paxton. “Let this serve as a warning to any public school official or employee who unlawfully facilitates student participation in protests targeting our heroic law enforcement officers: my office will use every legal tool available to hold you accountable.”
Paxton has demanded that each of the three ISDs hand over information regarding policies related to allowing students to leave campus, excused absence policies, security protocols of the ISD, and internal communications regarding the protests.
His office will investigate the use of public funds and whether any laws were violated.
The investigation follows Paxton’s similar actions towards Austin ISD as part of an ongoing investigation into their facilitation of anti-law enforcement protests.
Paxton demanded information from AISD after district officials knowingly allowed students to leave campus during the school day to participate in protests against lawful immigration enforcement activities.
On Jan. 30, students from 14 different campuses walked out of their classrooms to protest ICE operations. Reports indicate that district personnel were aware of the planned walkouts and, in some instances, facilitated students’ departure from campus.
In a letter sent to the AISD community that same day, Superintendent Matias Segura stated that AISD has no responsibility for keeping children on campus and disavowed any responsibility for these student protests.