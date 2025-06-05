HOUSTON - A recently filed lawsuit is alleging a pregnant Uber Eats driver was attacked by a dog while making a delivery.
Seeking up to $1 million in damages, Yunexy Canizalez filed suit against Beau Trahan and Jonathan Ratliff on May 29 in Harris County District Court.
According to the lawsuit, on June 18, 2023, Canizalez was a delivery driver for Uber Eats and received an order from Trahan with instructions to enter the property to deliver the food, which she did.
“Once … Canizalez entered the Defendants’ property, Trahan allowed his dog to exit the residence unrestrained,” the suit states. “Unprovoked … the dog attacked Canizalez, who was several months pregnant at the time.
“(Canizalez) feared for her life and the life of her unborn baby as she suffered multiple areas of attack.”
As a result of the attack, Canizalez claims she suffered severe and debilitating injuries requiring medical attention, causing her to suffer emotional trauma and mental anguish.
She claims the defendants were negligent and “had a duty” to restrain and control “their vicious dog.”
Canizalez is represented by the Malouf Law Firm and Gomel & Associates.
Case No. 2025-38031