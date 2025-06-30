HOUSTON - A wrongful death suit has been brought against Aldine Salvage on behalf of a man who was crushed to death when a car slipped off a forklift.
As wrongful death beneficiary of Oscar Caal-Avalos, Martin Caal Choc filed the suit June 3 in Harris County District Court.
According to the petition, on March 12 Oscar was working for Aldine Salvage as a general laborer removing parts from junk cars. He used a forklift to lift a junk truck and was working under the vehicle when it slipped off the forklift’s forks, crushing him instantly.
The suit accuses the plaintiff of negligently failing to provide proper lift equipment and provide a safe place to work.
The plaintiff is also alleging gross negligence and is seeking more than $1 million in damages.
The Law Offices of Domingo Garcia represent the plaintiff.
Case No. 2025-39072