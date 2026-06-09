AUSTIN — The State Commission on Judicial Conduct has issued an order of additional education for Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra after “lending the prestige of his office” to advertise local businesses on his social media pages.
According to the Commission’s report, Becerra is the owner of several social media accounts, including the Facebook page “Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra,” “Judge Ruben Becerra” on Instagram and “Judge Ruben Becerra” on X.
His judicial Facebook page directly links to his personal Facebook page and other social media accounts.
Becerra’s personal Facebook page identifies him as the owner of Gil’s Broiler & the Manske Roll Bakery. His son works there. Also, Becerra and his wife own Becerra Corporation, which owns Gil’s.
The report states that on July 27, 2024, Becerra posted an advertisement for Gil’s on his judicial Facebook Page, under which he commented “This is a special post for me – my son is the baker … Whenever possible, I encourage you to support local, however that looks.”
Becerra also posted several advertisements for other local businesses throughout “his many social media pages,” the report states.
In his written response to the Commission, Becerra stated, “No advertisement was ever made. I always support buying local.”
During his testimony, Becerra acknowledged his posts endorsing local businesses were advertisements but were posted with the intent to support the local community solely as part of his administrative functions.
Becerra also posted about a “Classic Rides” event he organized.
The Commission determined Becerra should be publicly admonished for “lending the prestige of his office to advance the private interests of himself and others by advertising local businesses on his social media pages,” and “casting reasonable doubt on his capacity to act impartially as a judge when he endorsed various local businesses.”
Commission on Judicial Conduct case number 25-0594