AUSTIN – Texans for Lawsuit Reform has announced that Ryan Patrick will serve as its new Chief Executive Officer beginning in January 2026, ushering in the era of “TLR 2.0.”
Patrick, an experienced attorney, former judge, and federal prosecutor, has expertise in combating lawsuit abuse and promoting common sense reforms
“Ryan Patrick is a champion of conservative principles with a proven track record as a leader which makes him the ideal person to guide TLR into its next chapter — TLR 2.0,” said Emerson Hankamer, vice chairman of the TLR Board of Directors. “His commitment to a fair, efficient, and predictable civil justice system, rule of law, and economic freedom aligns perfectly with our mission to preserve Texas as the best state for innovation and opportunity.”
In his new role, Patrick will lead TLR, including all strategic initiatives aimed at curbing frivolous litigation and ensuring accountability in the courtroom. He will focus on safeguarding the landmark reforms that have positioned Texas as a national model for tort reform.
“I am honored to lead Texans for Lawsuit Reform at this pivotal moment,” said Patrick. “Texas’ civil justice reforms have been a cornerstone of our economic success, driving billions in investment and creating millions of jobs. I’m a conservative who believes in protecting the Texas Economic Miracle and Texas families from the costs of runaway lawsuits, and I’m committed to building on the TLR legacy — ensuring our courts remain venues for legitimate claims, not lotteries for trial lawyers.
“TLR 2.0 will refocus its approach to elections and strongly support members who support a pro-business agenda as we continue our mission for a fair court system for all Texans and standing up for the values and principles that make Texas the envy of the world.”
Patrick was appointed by President Donald Trump as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas from 2018 to 2021, where he aggressively prosecuted fraud, corruption, and national security threats, leading a team that secured convictions in high-stakes cases while prioritizing victim support and community safety.
Earlier, as a state district judge appointed by Gov. Rick Perry (2012–2016), Patrick earned endorsements from all sides and was always in the top tier of judges in the Houston Bar polls. His tenure as an assistant district attorney in Harris County (2006–2012) honed his skills in trial advocacy, and his early role as political director for the Harris County Republican Party (2002–2004) underscores his dedication to advancing Republican ideals at the grassroots level.
Since joining Haynes Boone as a partner in the White Collar and Government Investigations Practice Group in 2021, Patrick has advised Fortune 500 companies and individuals on compliance strategies that prevent litigation abuse, earning recognition as a Chambers-ranked attorney for his work in white-collar defense.
A graduate of Baylor University (B.B.A., 2001) and South Texas College of Law (J.D., 2006), Patrick resides in Houston with his wife and four children, where he remains active in community and faith-based initiatives.