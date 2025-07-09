HOUSTON - A woman is suing her landlord for allegedly not repairing a leak in her bathroom, which she claims caused her to slip and fall.
Seeking up to $1 million in damages, Dalia Lopez De Camacho filed suit against Hassan Shirani and Ladan Ghadiri on July 7 in Harris County District Court.
According to the petition, on March 23 De Camacho was a tenant at the defendants’ property when she slipped in water on the bathroom floor, causing her to fall into her bathtub.
De Camacho alleges the defendants were aware of the leak prior to her slip and fall but negligently failed to keep the floor free of dangerous conditions.
She is suing for her alleged past and future medical expenses, mental anguish, impairment, disfigurement and lost wages.
Huynh Law represents her.
Case No. 2025-46511