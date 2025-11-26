HOUSTON - A woman suing The Church of St. John the Divine is claiming she was hurt after walking into clear glass and striking her head.
Seeking more than $1 million in damages, Mary Reierson filed the suit on Nov. 25 in Harris County District Court.
According to her petition, on June 2, around 9:20 p.m., Reierson accompanied an acquaintance to the 24-hour Jack De Forest Chapel at St. John to pray for her friend who is coping with post-traumatic stress.
“The area surrounding the chapel was dangerously dark,” the suit states. “A large pane of architectural glass flanking the entry lacked any decals, mullion contrasts, frosting, or other visual cues. Because of the darkness and the clear glass, the barrier was effectively invisible.
“Unaware of the invisible barrier, Reierson walked directly into the glass, striking her head violently before falling backward onto the hard ground.”
The young woman accompanying Reierson also struck the glass but was able to catch herself after watching Reierson fall.
“Strikingly, the EMT who responded to Reierson, who was unable to move under her own power, also collided with the same glass and lost balance,” the suit states. “These multiple incidents underscore the inherently dangerous and concealed nature of the dangerous glass barrier.
“The repetition of collisions by different individuals confirms that this hazard was not only foreseeable but inevitable given the design and lack of warnings.”
Reierson is alleging gross negligence and seeks exemplary damages, asserting that the church had “long been aware of the dangers presented by the invisible barrier” but took no action to warn her of the danger.
Reierson is also seeking damages for her past and future medical costs, pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life, impairment and attorney’s fees.
The Cobos Law Firm represents her.
Case No. 2025-89597