JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey recently joined a letter urging the National Collegiate Athletic Association to restore to female athletes the records, titles, awards and recognitions they earned but were denied because of policies that allowed biological males to compete in female categories.
“These women champions earned those records,” Bailey said. “They trained, competed, and won, only to have their victories stolen by male athletes. Biological reality matters. The NCAA’s decision to erase women’s achievements in favor of male competitors is a grave injustice that violates the intent of Title IX and undermines the integrity of women’s sports.
“Missouri is demanding that the NCAA correct this wrong and restore what rightfully belongs to America’s female champions.”
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch led the effort.
“Female collegiate athletes trained, competed, and triumphed only to see their recognitions stripped away and devalued by unfair policies that ignored biology,” Fitch said. “I am grateful to be joined by my colleagues from across the country and the Trump administration as we support these women and urge that their records be corrected, restoring the honors they earned.”
In the letter, the AGs say the policies that were “created, promoted and encouraged” by the Biden Administration and the NCAA not only enabled biological men to compete against women in sporting events across the country, but “denied deserving women the recognitions they had earned in events that you managed.”
“While we appreciate the steps the NCAA has taken since then, there is far more the NCAA can do for the women athletes that have competed and continue to compete in your events,” the letter states. “The NCAA should take this step for former athletes to preserve the integrity of Title IX and show your support for the women harmed by years of bad policy.
“As your website states, ‘Regardless of where they start, student-athletes strive to end each season at one of the NCAA’s 90 championships in 24 sports.’ Women athletes strived, succeeded, and were cheated of what they earned.”
President Donald Trump has been signed executive orders supporting women’s sports and prioritizing Title IX. In February, the U.S. Department of Education also penned a letter asking the NCAA to validate these recognitions.
“I will always stand up for the women and girls who are being pushed to the sidelines by unfair and unlawful policies. The NCAA must act now to restore fairness and give these top athletes the recognition they rightfully earned,” concluded Attorney General Andrew Bailey.
In addition to Bailey, attorneys general from the following states also joined the letter: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.