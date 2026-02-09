KANSAS CITY — Harrah’s North Kansas City has removed a personal injury lawsuit stemming from an alleged assault inside its casino to federal court, citing diversity jurisdiction and an amount in controversy that exceeds the statutory threshold, according to court records.
The case was transferred from Clay Circuit Court, to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, through a notice of removal filed January 29.
The lawsuit was originally filed Oct. 24, by Jason Jarriel Harris, a Kansas resident, who alleges the casino failed to provide a safe and secure environment, resulting in serious injuries.
Harris is identified in the petition as a Kansas resident, while Harrah’s North Kansas City is identified as a Nevada resident for jurisdictional purposes.
The defendant states that the alleged severity of the injuries and associated medical expenses make it reasonable to infer damages above the jurisdictional minimum.
According to the underlying petition for damages, Harris alleges he was injured during an incident that occurred on or about Jan. 1, 2024, between approximately 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. while he was inside Harrah’s Casino in Clay County.
The petition states that Harris entered a restroom inside the casino where three unknown individuals were engaged in a verbal altercation. Harris claims he attempted to de-escalate the situation by advising the individuals to calm down and leave the restroom.
The petition alleges that one of the individuals then suddenly attacked Harris, striking him multiple times in the head, face and ears.
Harris further alleges that casino security arrived several minutes later, after he had restrained the attacker and called for help.
According to the filing, the attacker continued to act aggressively toward security personnel until off-duty law enforcement intervened and removed the individual from the premises.
Harris alleges that despite being the victim of the incident, the casino offered him no assistance and ordered him to leave the property without what he describes as an adequate investigation or proper documentation of the incident.
The petition further claims that after being told to leave, Harris requested a security escort to his vehicle for the safety of himself and his family.
He alleges that the request was denied, even after the attacker allegedly made a threat suggesting further harm could occur in the parking lot.
Harrah’s had a duty to provide a safe and secure premises for its patrons and failed to exercise reasonable care, the complaint states.
The petition claims the casino knew or should have known that the risk of violent behavior was heightened because the incident occurred on New Year’s Day, which the filing describes as a time associated with excessive drinking and violent behavior.
As a result of the incident, Harris claims he sustained severe and permanent injuries, including injuries to his right shoulder and right thumb or hand, both of which allegedly required surgical repair.
He also alleges bruises, contusions and sprains, along with ongoing physical pain, mental anguish and impairment to his general health and vitality.
The petition states that Harris has incurred medical expenses and will continue to incur additional costs, though the exact amount is not specified.
Harris is seeking a jury trial and is asking for damages described in the petition as “fair and reasonable,” along with costs and any additional relief the court deems appropriate. The case will now proceed in federal court unless it is remanded back to state court. He is represented by Hans H. Van Zanten and Thomas R. Onik of Van Zanten & Onik in North Kansas City.
U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri case number: 4:26-cv-00075