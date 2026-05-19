JEFFERSON CITY — The Supreme Court of Missouri affirmed a lower court’s decision granting summary judgment in favor of Farmers Holding Companies, doing business as Capital Sand, in a case brought by a former employee who alleged the company failed to provide a required service letter following his termination.
In an opinion issued April 21, the court upheld the Cape Girardeau Circuit Court ruling, concluding that Lucas E. Wilkinson failed to demonstrate any genuine issue of material fact and did not comply with the procedural rules governing summary judgment responses.
Wilkinson, who worked as a wet plant foreman until his termination in January 2022, sent a certified letter in April 2022 requesting a service letter under Missouri law.
The statute requires employers to respond within 45 days upon receipt of a properly submitted request. After receiving no response, Wilkinson filed suit in December 2022, alleging the company violated the statute.
Farmers Holding Companies moved for summary judgment, arguing Wilkinson had not directed his request to the correct legal entity.
According to the company, Wilkinson’s actual employer was Capital Sand Proppants, the entity that issued his W-2 forms, not the entity he contacted or sued. The circuit court agreed and entered judgment in favor of the company, prompting Wilkinson’s appeal.
Reviewing the case de novo, the Supreme Court determined Wilkinson’s appeal did not meet the necessary procedural standards to overcome summary judgment.
Central to the court’s reasoning was Wilkinson’s failure to properly respond to the company’s statement of uncontroverted material facts, as required by the Missouri Supreme Court Rule.
Rather than addressing each fact individually with specific references to evidence in the record, Wilkinson submitted a document that grouped responses and lacked citations to supporting materials.
The court held that such deficiencies resulted in the admission of the company’s stated facts by default.
Because Wilkinson’s response did not comply with the rule, the court found he effectively conceded the material facts necessary to support summary judgment.
The opinion noted that unsupported denials or general allegations are insufficient to establish a genuine dispute requiring trial.
The court also rejected Wilkinson’s argument that summary judgment is an “extreme and drastic remedy,” reaffirming prior precedent that clarified the standard for granting such motions.
The opinion reiterated that summary judgment is appropriate when no genuine issue of material fact exists and the moving party is entitled to judgment as a matter of law.
In addition, the court declined to consider a new argument Wilkinson raised for the first time in his reply brief.
That argument claimed the company failed to plead certain affirmative defenses.
The court cited appellate procedural rules barring issues not raised in an initial brief, stating that arguments introduced later in the process are not preserved for review.
The opinion further clarified that de novo review does not relieve appellants of their obligation to properly preserve and present claims of error.
The court stressed that it is not the role of an appellate court to construct arguments on behalf of a party or address issues not properly raised.
Ultimately, the Supreme Court concluded the circuit court did not err in granting summary judgment, affirming the decision in full.
A separate concurring opinion noted additional deficiencies in Wilkinson’s appellate briefing, including failure to comply with rules governing the structure and clarity of legal arguments.
The concurring judge stated that these shortcomings alone could have justified dismissal of the appeal.
Missouri Supreme Court case number: SC101268