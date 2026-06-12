JEFFERSON CITY — American Shaman, the largest distributor of kratom products in Missouri, has agreed to immediately suspend all sales of kratom and its alkaloids within the state as part of a resolution reached with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced the agreement, which ends ongoing litigation involving Shaman Botanicals, doing business as American Shaman.
Under the terms of the settlement, the company will cease selling kratom products to Missouri consumers both in stores and online and will discontinue Missouri-targeted retail advertising, including billboards.
“Kratom alkaloids, especially 7-OH, are dangerous opioids that carry serious health risks. We stepped in to shut down deceptive tactics that put public health in danger. This resolution protects consumers by taking these products off Missouri shelves,” Hanaway said in a statement.
She added that retailers using free samples and misleading marketing practices, particularly those targeting individuals struggling with addiction, would face enforcement action.
American Shaman has also agreed to implement controls and contract provisions within 30 days designed to prevent retail sales of kratom products in Missouri.
If the company violates the agreement, including by making retail sales of kratom products in the state, the Attorney General’s Office may seek court orders to stop the conduct.
The agreement further provides that if American Shaman fails to immediately remedy a breach, the state may invoke an agreed-upon $5 million penalty.
The settlement follows an investigation launched by the Attorney General’s Office in November into American Shaman’s business practices.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, the company continued its conduct despite being notified of the investigation, receiving repeated warnings from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and having thousands of products seized by the U.S. Department of Justice.
State officials cited public health concerns related to kratom and its alkaloids as a driving factor behind the enforcement action.
The Attorney General’s Office stated that kratom products have been linked to the deaths of Missouri residents. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has also warned against the use of the kratom alkaloid 7-hydroxymitragynine, commonly referred to as 7-OH.
Health officials further pointed to federal data showing a significant increase in kratom-related medical incidents.
According to information cited by the Attorney General’s Office, data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that annual hospitalizations associated with kratom exposure increased by 1,200% between 2015 and 2025.
Officials also noted that reports to poison control centers sharply increased during 2025, a period that coincided with the widespread availability of 7-OH products.
The agreement resolves litigation filed earlier this year by the Attorney General’s Office. In March, the state sued American Shaman and several affiliated companies, seeking to halt the continued manufacture, distribution and retail sale of kratom and its alkaloids, including mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine.
The lawsuit alleged that American Shaman marketed “free samples” of 7-OH products despite the substance’s addictive nature and frequently failed to disclose addiction risks in its advertising. State officials argued that such practices were deceptive and posed risks to consumers.
With the settlement now in place, Missouri officials say American Shaman will no longer be permitted to sell kratom products to Missouri consumers and must take additional steps to ensure compliance with the agreement.
The Attorney General’s Office indicated it will continue monitoring the company’s actions and pursuing enforcement measures if necessary.
Hanaway said her office remains committed to addressing deceptive and unlawful business practices that threaten consumers throughout Missouri.
The Attorney General’s Office stated it will continue efforts to identify and take action against activities it considers dangerous, deceptive or illegal to protect the health and well-being of Missouri residents.