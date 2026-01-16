ST. LOUIS — A St. Charles County judge who became notorious for bringing Elvis Presley into the courtroom has been abruptly removed from office by the Missouri Supreme Court, ending a nearly two-decade judicial career amid concerns that his behavior undermined the integrity of the judiciary.
The unanimous decision by the state’s highest court came at the end of December, rejecting a previously negotiated disciplinary agreement and ordering Judge Matthew E.P. Thornhill off the bench effective immediately, according to the court document.
The Supreme Court’s decision marked the culmination of a disciplinary process triggered by Thornhill’s unconventional courtroom antics, which included wearing an Elvis Presley wig during proceedings, making frequent and irrelevant references to the late rock ’n’ roll legend, and playing Presley’s music from his phone, even during the swearing-in of litigants.
The Missouri Times reported that the state Commission on Retirement, Removal and Discipline labeled the behavior “Elvis Presley–related conduct,” concluding that it eroded public confidence in the judiciary’s seriousness and impartiality.
Thornhill had initially agreed to a negotiated deal that would have required his resignation after two years on the bench, including serving a six-month unpaid suspension, but the Supreme Court found the arrangement illogical and insufficient.
In its ruling, the court stated bluntly that “either Judge Thornhill is fit to serve or he is not,” noting that allowing him to return for an extended period before resigning would undermine the court’s disciplinary objectives.
The Elvis-related conduct was only part of the disciplinary findings.
Court records obtained by The Missouri Times showed that Thornhill also engaged in political advocacy from the bench, discussing his party affiliation and preferred candidates with those appearing before him, actions that violate longstanding judicial codes aimed at preserving neutrality.
Additionally, he was faulted for delivering a personal character reference for another judge’s case, despite rules prohibiting judges from serving as character witnesses without a subpoena.
Thornhill, who was first elected as an associate circuit judge in 2006 and served in that capacity for 18 years before being elected circuit judge in 2024, defended his conduct as an attempt to lighten the mood and “put litigants at ease.”
However, the Supreme Court found that even well-intentioned humor could diminish the dignity of court proceedings and erode trust in the legal system.
National coverage of Thornhill’s disciplinary issues earlier in the process highlighted similar concerns.
Reports noted that he had offered litigants the option to be sworn in while Elvis songs played, sometimes entered the courtroom with Presley’s music blaring, and even posed for photos on the bench wearing wigs and sunglasses reminiscent of the King of Rock ’n’ Roll.
According to Legal Cheek, the commission’s report included exhibits that depicted Thornhill in these antics, and detailed references to Presley’s lyrics and life during unrelated hearings.
Critics of Thornhill’s behavior argued that his conduct went far beyond mere eccentricity.
A review of public discussion threads captured local sentiment that, while some saw his actions as humorous or quirky, others worried about a judge’s ability to remain impartial and maintain decorum in serious legal matters.
Gov. Mike Kehoe is expected to appoint his successor in the coming weeks, ensuring continuity on the St. Charles County bench.