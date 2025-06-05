ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County father has filed a lawsuit against La Petite Academy, alleging that the national daycare provider negligently allowed his young daughter to be physically harmed while in their care at a local facility.
The case originally was filed in St. Louis Circuit Court on Feb. 21 and was removed to U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri on May 22.
The plaintiff, Matthew Reyland, claims that on Jan. 18, 2023, his young daughter was “aggressively handled and inappropriately disciplined” by a caregiver at the La Petite Academy located in St. Louis.
According to the petition, Reyland had enrolled his daughter in the pre-kindergarten and daycare program at that location just nine days prior.
On the day of the incident, Reyland claims he received a text message from one of the daycare staff indicating that his daughter “would not nap or sit quietly on her cot” and that she was attempting “to break free” from other teachers—an apparent reference to the child being restrained.
However, when Reyland arrived that afternoon to pick up his daughter, no staff members notified him of any incident involving injury, nor was he provided with any incident or accident report.
Upon retrieving his daughter, Reyland alleges he observed visible marks on her body.
Concerned, he took her to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, and there, according to the complaint, the child reported that her caregiver had grabbed her by the arm and squeezed her so tightly that the caregiver’s fingernails punctured her skin.
The petition asserts that La Petite Academy failed to maintain the standard of care expected of licensed childcare providers in Missouri.
Reyland’s lawsuit notes a range of alleged failures by the academy, including improper supervision of staff, employing caregivers lacking competency and self-control and failing to ensure the safety and well-being of children in their care.
The complaint also alleges that the daycare of used prohibited disciplinary techniques, such as physical force and restraint, and it failed to immediately notify the parent of a situation that placed a child at risk.
The suit contends that these failures were not isolated but rather stemmed from systemic negligence in staff training and oversight.
“La Petite Academy breached the standard of care owed,” the petition states, pointing to the daycare’s responsibility to hire, train and supervise employees capable of providing safe, appropriate care.
As a result of the alleged incident, Reyland claims his daughter sustained physical injuries and that he has suffered emotional distress. He also states he incurred medical expenses stemming from the emergency hospital visit.
He is seeking a judgment in excess of $25,000, along with compensation for the damages he and his daughter sustained.
Reyland also submitted a Petition for Appointment of Next Friend, a procedural request asking the court to formally appoint him to act on behalf of his minor child during the legal proceedings.
In its notice of removal, the daycare company asserts that the federal court has jurisdiction due to the diversity of citizenship between the parties and because the amount in controversy is expected to exceed $75,000.
Reyland is represented by Natahn S. Cohen of the Law Office of Natahn S. Coehn in St. Louis.
La Petite Academy is represented by Theodore A. Kardis and Livinus Isioma of Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker in St. Louis.
U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri case number: 4:25-cv-00747