ST. LOUIS – A non-partisan group is challenging President Donald Trump’s efforts to take over or acquire Greenland.
Citizens Against Donald Trump for Democracy filed its complaint this month in federal court against Trump in his official capacity as president seeking injunctive relief, declaratory judgment and a writ of mandamus.
According to the complaint, the non-partisan non-profit organization includes constitutional legal scholars, constitutional lawyers and non-lawyers. It was formed “to protect our United States Constitution and laws of our country from unconstitutional or illegal acts by defendant Trump, defendant Trump’s cabinet members, the departments under defendant Trump and defendant Trump’s associate’s implementing or executing governmental action.”
In its filing, the group notes the Tenth Amendment.
“The takeover or acquiring of Greenland, whether by agreement or by force is not a power delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, is reserved to the states respectively, and to the people,” the complaint states. “Plaintiff CAT and those they represent believe that the government should work for the American people and be transparent, efficient and effective.”
The group says Americans rely on the federal government for a wide range of services and programs that “depend on an efficient, effective and transparent federal government.”
“Trump, in attempting to acquire Greenland, is violating International Law,” the complaint states, quoting various media outlets. “Trump said … he is going to do ‘something on Greenland, whether they like it or not.’ … If it’s not done the easy way, we’re going to do it the hard way,’ Trump said without elaborating what that could entail. …
“Trump has repeatedly said the United States must take control of the strategically located and mineral-rich island, which is a semiautonomous region that’s part of NATO ally Denmark.”
The group says Trump’s efforts regarding Greenland violate international law and violate the North Atlantic Treaty Organization,
“If defendant Trump ordered armed forces to take over Greenland, it would conflict with Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, which sets forth that an attack against one member is an attack against all,” the complaint states. “The American people do not want Greenland, only Defendant Trump does.”
The group seeks an immediate temporary order enjoining Trump from continuing his attempt to acquire Greenland.
The group, which calls itself CAT, says its corporate purpose is to create a non-partisan membership of citizens of the United Stated States of America who believe in the United States Constitution, the Amendments to the United States Constitution, the ideals and intentions of the framers of our United States Constitution and/or who fear the United States Constitution is threatened by Trump.
It also cites Trump’s demand before inauguration to Senate Republicans to allow his appointees “to skirt the confirmation process should they face resistance in the Senate — an extraordinary blow to the country’s system of checks and balances should his party members oblige him.” It also cites Trump’s repeated claims about the invalidity of the 2020 election results.
CAT says the Constitution was designed to “keep one person or group of people from having too much power, or unchecked power.”
The group seeks an order enjoining Trump from continuing his attempt to acquire Greenland and an order barring him from accepting or acting up advice of the Secretary of State “made based on previous work performed,” an order for Trump to release all transcripts, notes and materials from any previous telephone calls or in-person meetings regarding Greenland and an order determining that the acquisition of Greenland is not a power delegated to the United States by the Constitution.
It also asks the court to set aside all decisions or documents agreed to be signed regarding the acquisition of Greenland by the United States, and it seeks court costs, attorney fees and other relief.
CAT is being represented by James W. Schottel Jr. of Schottel & Associations in St. Louis.
Last year, the group filed another lawsuit against Trump, Elon Musk and others challenging the legality of various actions regarding the Department of Government Efficiency. In December, the group filed another lawsuit against the U.S. Coast Guard for failing to provide documents in a Freedom of Information Act request regarding boat strikes in the Caribbean. Both of those cases still are pending in federal court.
U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri case number 4:26-cv-00037