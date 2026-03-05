CHICAGO — A Cook County judge with four years remaining on his term in office has been removed from hearing cases, as leadership within the court say they are looking into allegations he may have violated Illinois' code of judicial conduct.
On March 3, Cook County Judge John Fairman was "reassigned" to non-judicial duties, under an order issued by Cook County Circuit Court Chief Judge Charles Beach.
According to the order, the chief judge said Fairman was relieved of his duties as the court's leadership examines potential misconduct by Judge Fairman.
The order states the action was taken after "information has been presented to the Office of the Chief Judge concerning the conduct of the Honorable John A. Fairman which, if substantiated, may implicate the Illinois Code of Judicial Conduct" and "that reasonable cause exists to conclude that the continued assignment of the Honorable John A. Fairman to regular judicial duties may impede the orderly administration of justice."
The order does not specify what potential violations Fairman may have been accused of committing.
Beach's office also declined to discuss which particular provisions of the judicial conduct code may have been "implicated" by Fairman's alleged potential misconduct.
They also declined to discuss if the matter is being reviewed by either the circuit court's Executive Committee, which includes chief judge and the presiding judges of the various districts and courts within the Cook County Circuit, or if the matter has been referred to the Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board, a state panel which investigates complaints of misconduct.
Such investigations remain confidential unless the Judicial Inquiry Board substantiate the allegations and refer them to the Illinois Courts Commission for further disciplinary action.
Fairman has served on the Cook County bench since 2018, when he was appointed to the court as an associate judge. Associate judges are selected for four-year terms under a vote of the county's elected circuit judges.
Fairman was later appointed by the Supreme Court as a judge in Cook County's 15th Judicial Subcircuit in 2024.
The 15th Judicial Subcircuit is essentially a judicial district covering a swath of Cook County's southwest suburbs, including the communities of Tinley Park, Markham, Flossmoor, Park Forest, Orland Park and Lemont, among others.
Fairman was elected to the 15th Subcircuit bench in November 2024, when he ran unopposed. His current term is scheduled to expire in 2030.
As a judge, Fairman primarily serves in Cook County's Fifth Municipal District Courthouse in Bridegview.
According to records, Fairman has handled cases including criminal matters, traffic violations, and civil cases, including expungements. He was assigned in February 2025 to handle domestic violence cases.
Despite the order of reassignment, Fairman remains a judge.
In response to questions from The Record concerning Fairman's status and the allegations against him, the chief judge's office released the following statement:
“On March 3, Chief Judge Charles S. Beach II entered an administrative order temporarily reassigning Judge John A. Fairman to duties other than regular judicial duties. Special Order 2026-11 was issued after information was presented to the Office of the Chief Judge that, if substantiated, may implicate the Illinois Code of Judicial Conduct. The temporary reassignment is an administrative measure to ensure the orderly administration of justice and does not constitute a finding of misconduct.
"Consistent with the Court’s obligations under the Illinois Constitution and the Code of Judicial Conduct, matters raising potential concerns regarding judicial conduct are referred, when appropriate, to the Judicial Inquiry Board (JIB) of Illinois for review.
"The JIB is an independent constitutional body responsible for investigating allegations of judicial misconduct. The Office of the Chief Judge does not investigate such allegations. Once a matter is referred, the process is governed by the Board’s rules and procedures, and those proceedings remain confidential unless and until the Board files a public complaint with the Illinois Courts Commission.
"To preserve the integrity of that process and respect the Board’s independent authority, we cannot comment further on the existence, substance, or status of any specific referral.
"We remain committed to maintaining public confidence in the integrity, independence and accountability of the judiciary.”