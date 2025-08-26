ST. LOUIS — A man serving in the National Guard has filed a federal lawsuit against The Boeing Company, alleging the aerospace giant unlawfully terminated his employment while he was on military leave and then moved to refill his position less than a month later.
Conner Lynch claims Boeing violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA), a federal law designed to protect service members from workplace discrimination and ensure their jobs are protected during military service, according to a complaint filed Aug. 4, in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.
Lynch, a St. Louis resident and active member of the Missouri National Guard Reserves, was hired by Boeing in August 2023 as a procurement agent. The filing states that at the time of his hiring, he was the most experienced aviation procurement agent on his team, successfully performed his duties without any disciplinary actions, and even received a merit-based wage increase in 2024.
In May 2024, Lynch informed his supervisor that he would be called to service by the U.S. Army with an anticipated report date in August.
On July 31, 2024, he received training orders for Aug. 12–28 and provided written notice to his supervisors of his need for military leave. Lynch also told his supervisors he expected to be called to active duty after his training.
Court documents state Lynch had never taken military leave while employed with Boeing before that time.
On Sept. 11, 2024, he received official orders to report for active duty on Sept. 19, with a deployment anticipated to last 400 days. Lynch again notified his supervisors of his need for leave and intended to seek reemployment after returning from active duty.
The complaint says Boeing was aware of his military leave status, which was noted on his paystubs.
Less than two months after his leave began, Lynch allegedly learned from a co-worker that layoffs were planned.
In November 2024, the filing states, he asked whether the cuts would affect him or his team and was told his team would be unaffected.
However, his supervisor informed him he had been laid off and suggested his leave status was why he might not have known sooner.
The complaint alleges Lynch was the only member of his team to be laid off, despite having more experience, higher qualifications, and a better performance record than many colleagues who remained.
Only three procurement analysts were laid off across the company, including Lynch. The lawsuit asserts that his inclusion in the layoffs was solely because he was on military leave.
Lynch’s official layoff date was Jan. 17. He claims Boeing’s decision to end his employment showed the company did not intend to rehire him when he returned from service and ended his benefits at the time of termination.
On Feb. 13, less than a month after Lynch’s layoff became official, Boeing posted a job opening for a “Procurement Agent” at its Hazelwood location — a position the lawsuit describes as the same or substantially similar to the one from which he had been terminated.
Lynch alleges this posting shows the layoff reason was pretextual.
The complaint states Lynch suffered lost wages, benefits and career opportunities, as well as emotional distress, stress and frustration.
He is seeking damages for lost pay, liquidated damages, attorney’s fees and other related costs.
U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, St. Louis Division case number: 4:25-cv-01166