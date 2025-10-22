JEFFERSON CITY — Catherine L. Hanaway was ceremonially sworn in Tuesday as Missouri’s 45th attorney general, making history as the first woman to serve as the state’s top lawyer.
The ceremony took place inside the Missouri State Capitol and was attended by an audience of family members, friends, colleagues and state officials.
The oath of office was administered by Judge Kelly Broniec of the Supreme Court of Missouri.
“Serving as Missouri’s Attorney General is the highest honor of my career,” Hanaway said following the oath. “Our Office stands ready to defend the rule of law, protect our citizens and ensure that justice is applied equally and fairly throughout this great state.”
She expressed gratitude to Missourians for their trust and credited mentors, colleagues and friends for helping guide her path in public service.
The ceremony began with opening remarks from Lowell Pearson, general counsel for the Office of the Governor, who previously worked with Hanaway at Husch Blackwell LLP.
Dr. Tory Baucum, a professor at Benedictine College, delivered the invocation. Speakers included U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe, each praising Hanaway’s long career in public service and her commitment to upholding the rule of law.
In her formal address, Hanaway pledged to uphold both the U.S. and Missouri Constitutions while continuing the Attorney General’s Office mission to protect Missourians, enforce the law, preserve public trust and safeguard constitutional rights.
“Put simply, our job is to go after the bad guys and to protect the good guys from government overreach,” Hanaway said.
Addressing her historic status as Missouri’s first female attorney general, Hanaway said it represented more than a personal achievement.
“People often ask me what it means to be the first woman to serve as Missouri’s Attorney General,” she said. “To me, it means the American promise is still alive. You can work hard, dream big, and grow up to be whatever you want to be.”
Hanaway’s appointment marks a milestone in a political career defined by several firsts.
She began her public service as a member of the Missouri House of Representatives, where she became the first, and still the only, woman elected Speaker of the House.
During her tenure, she championed legislation to strengthen public safety, defend Second Amendment rights and promote accountability in government. Those efforts helped solidify her reputation as a firm advocate for individual liberties and government transparency.
Before becoming attorney general, Hanaway served as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, where she led prosecutions in complex cases involving healthcare fraud, white-collar crime and financial misconduct.
As the chief federal law enforcement officer for the district, she supervised more than 4,000 criminal and civil cases, overseeing a team of more than 100 attorneys and investigators. She was known for personally trying cases to jury verdicts and for introducing innovative strategies to combat fraud and corruption.
Hanaway also led Husch Blackwell LLP, one of the nation’s largest law firms, as its first female chair.
Under her leadership, the Kansas City-based firm, with more than 1,000 lawyers, expanded significantly while maintaining a strong focus on high-stakes litigation and regulatory compliance.
Colleagues credited her with steering the firm through a period of record growth and strengthening its reputation for excellence in complex legal matters.
A graduate of Creighton University, Hanaway earned her law degree from The Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law.
Outside of her legal and political career, she has served on several civic and professional boards, including as chair of the Regional Business Council and as a member of the St. Louis Regional Crime Commission Board.
“This is a job about trust and about service,” Hanaway said. “And I will work every day to be worthy of the trust the people of Missouri have placed in me.”