JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced a new partnership with the anti-human trafficking organization It’s a Penalty, launching a campaign aimed at combating human trafficking during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
According to Hanaway, the initiative brings together leading cities, multinational corporations, non-governmental organizations, local and state governments and sports ambassadors across the three host nations of the international tournament.
The effort is designed to raise awareness of human trafficking risks associated with major global events and provide resources to help prevent exploitation.
“As we host a major international sporting event, we know traffickers will try to exploit the moment. We’re meeting that risk head-on with It’s a Penalty and a united coalition of public and private partners,” Hanaway said during the announcement. “Our office continues to lead efforts that protect vulnerable Missourians and bring predators to justice. If you suspect exploitation, report it—your vigilance matters.”
The campaign announcement comes as the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one of the world’s largest sporting events, gets underway across the country.
Human trafficking remains a significant global issue, with an estimated 50 million people affected worldwide, according to information released with the announcement.
Organizers said approximately one-third of trafficking victims are children.
Officials said the campaign will use the visibility and influence of sports to increase public awareness, strengthen support networks and promote community engagement around trafficking prevention efforts.
Through the partnership, It’s a Penalty aims to educate the public about recognizing signs of exploitation and understanding how to respond when trafficking is suspected.
The initiative includes a range of survivor-centered resources and educational materials.
Planned efforts include educational videos, public awareness campaigns, reporting mechanisms, industry-specific training for frontline staff and specialized resources for fans, travelers and local communities.
Organizers said the campaign is being expanded across all three World Cup host nations through partnerships with governments and community organizations.
Sarah de Carvalho, chief executive officer of It’s a Penalty, said the global reach of the World Cup provides a unique opportunity to mobilize people around a common cause.
“The World Cup is one of the most powerful global moments to unite people behind a single purpose,” de Carvalho said. “By partnering with leading global brands and championing the voices of international athletes, our campaign will equip millions with the knowledge needed to recognize and help prevent exploitation. Together, we are building a world where major events leave a legacy of protection, not vulnerability.”
Organizers said the campaign seeks to leverage the international attention surrounding the tournament to deliver practical information and tools that can help identify and prevent trafficking activity.
The effort focuses on increasing awareness among communities that may encounter visitors, travelers and large crowds during major sporting events.
As part of the announcement, officials encouraged individuals who believe they may be victims of trafficking or who have information about a trafficking situation to report it.
The partnership announcement was made during a press conference in Jefferson City.
A recording of the event is available through Attorney General Hanaway’s Facebook page.
A public service announcement produced by It’s a Penalty has also been released as part of the campaign.