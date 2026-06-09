JEFFERSON CITY — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a Missouri Republican activist and prospective congressional candidate who challenged the state’s ballot access requirements and the Missouri Republican Party’s candidate vetting procedures, ruling that his claims failed as a matter of law.
In an order issued May 27, U.S. District Judge Greg Kays granted motions to dismiss filed by Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins, the Missouri Republican State Committee (MRSC), and MRSC Chairman Peter Kinder, ending a lawsuit filed by Darrell Leon McClanahan III, a self-described “honorary” member of the Ku Klux Klan.
McClanahan, acting without an attorney, alleged that his constitutional rights would be violated if the MRSC refused to accept his filing fee and issue a receipt required for him to seek the Republican nomination for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District in the August 2026 primary election.
He claimed the party’s candidate screening process imposed unconstitutional barriers to his candidacy and violated his rights under the First and 14th Amendments as well as the Qualifications Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
Under Missouri law, candidates seeking election to the U.S. House of Representatives through a political party must pay a $300 filing fee to the party. Candidates must then provide proof of payment to the secretary of state before their names can be certified for the ballot.
McClanahan alleged the MRSC uses a vetting process that includes a values survey, a Republican candidate statement, third-party political scorecards, and criminal and ethics background checks before accepting filing fees and issuing receipts. According to the lawsuit, candidates who fail the process may be denied placement on the Republican primary ballot.
The plaintiff sought declarations that Missouri’s filing-fee statute was unconstitutional as applied to him, along with injunctions requiring the MRSC to accept his filing fee, compelling the secretary of state to accept his candidacy, and prohibiting the enforcement of ideological vetting requirements and criminal-history considerations for candidates.
Kays first addressed jurisdictional issues raised by Secretary Hoskins.
The court rejected arguments that McClanahan lacked standing or that the case was not ripe for review. The judge found that McClanahan had sufficiently alleged an imminent injury related to his planned candidacy and that the dispute was fit for judicial consideration despite the fact that he had not yet been denied a place on the ballot when he filed suit.
The court also determined that the case was not rendered moot by the passage of the March 31, filing deadline because election-related disputes often fall within the exception for issues capable of repetition yet evading review.
However, the court concluded that Hoskins was immune from suit under the doctrine of sovereign immunity.
Kays wrote that the secretary’s role in administering Missouri’s election laws is ministerial rather than enforcement-oriented.
The order noted that Missouri law requires the secretary of state to certify candidates who satisfy statutory filing requirements and that this function does not constitute the type of enforcement activity that would allow a lawsuit to proceed under the Ex parte Young exception to sovereign immunity. As a result, all claims against Hoskins were dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.
The court also found that McClanahan failed to state a viable claim under federal civil rights law.
Kays rejected the plaintiff’s central argument that he possessed a constitutional right to appear on the Republican Party’s primary ballot if he met the age, citizenship, and residency requirements established by the U.S. Constitution for members of Congress. The judge wrote that while individuals may have a right to seek office, they do not have a constitutional right to become a particular party’s nominee or to appear on that party’s primary ballot without complying with the party’s internal selection procedures.
The order noted that political parties enjoy First Amendment protections that allow them to determine their own nominees and establish internal procedures governing candidate selection.
According to the court, the Republican Party’s ability to decide with whom it will associate and which candidates will represent its views is protected by constitutional principles of freedom of association.
Kays further ruled that the MRSC’s candidate vetting procedures do not constitute state action and therefore cannot support a claim under Section 1983, the federal civil rights statute relied upon by McClanahan.
The judge found that the party’s internal processes operate independently of state authority and are not fairly attributable to the State of Missouri. The court concluded that Missouri’s filing-fee statute does not transform the party’s internal decision-making into governmental action.
Finally, the court rejected McClanahan’s claim that the vetting process imposed additional qualifications for congressional office in violation of the Qualifications Clause.
Kays wrote that while the party’s procedures involve evaluating candidates’ viewpoints and political positions, such assessments are inherent to the functioning of political parties and do not alter the constitutional qualifications for serving in Congress.
The court characterized the party’s review process as part of its pursuit of political goals rather than an unlawful addition to the constitutional requirements for office.
Kays granted the motions to dismiss filed by all defendants and ordered that all claims in the case be dismissed.
U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, Western Division case number: 6:25-cv-03399