JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri man has filed a federal lawsuit against Morris Packaging, alleging that the company unlawfully terminated his employment after he sought medical leave, requested accommodations for mental health conditions and exercised his rights under Missouri’s workers’ compensation law.
The complaint, filed Dec. 3, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, Central Division, asserts multiple claims under the Americans with Disabilities Act as amended, the Family and Medical Leave Act, and Missouri state law, and requests a jury trial.
Zachariah Salazar alleges he was discharged from his position as a press operator at Morris Packaging’s Jefferson City facility after a series of events involving mental health treatment, a workplace eye injury, and requests for intermittent medical leave.
According to the complaint, Salazar began working for Morris Packaging in March 2023 and was responsible for adjusting machinery and performing tasks related to the production of plastic packaging.
The company is described as an Illinois-based limited liability company registered to do business in Missouri and employing more than the minimum number of workers required for coverage under federal employment laws.
Salazar alleges that before his termination, he was receiving outpatient treatment for intermittent explosive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.
In December 2023, his healthcare provider provided a written note stating that Salazar might need intermittent time off for treatment or related appointments.
Because he had not yet been employed for a full year, Salazar was not eligible for intermittent FMLA leave at that time. He alleges that when he later missed part of a shift in January 2024 due to medication side effects, his supervisor accepted the medical note but still assessed him an attendance point.
The complaint further details a workplace injury in April 2024, when Salazar alleges a wire snapped and struck his right eye while he was tightening plastic trim during his shift.
He reported the injury and later sought emergency medical treatment due to increasing pain and blurred vision. He was diagnosed with a corneal abrasion and placed off work for several days under the company’s workers’ compensation insurance.
Salazar alleges that the company’s safety coordinator expressed frustration over the time he missed from work and questioned whether he could return sooner, though a medical provider declined to release him early.
Salazar returned to work after being medically cleared and was eventually released from treatment with no permanent restrictions.
According to the filing, Salazar reached one year of employment in late March 2024 and asked his supervisor about formally requesting intermittent FMLA leave. He alleges no follow-up occurred.
On May 8, 2024, Salazar states he left work early due to depression symptoms and contacted a human resources representative later that day to ask about FMLA paperwork.
He alleges he was told the request would not be a problem and that the paperwork would be emailed to him. The following day, Salazar alleges he was terminated without explanation when he arrived for his shift.
Several months later, the company issued a service letter stating that Salazar had been terminated for accumulating ten attendance points within twelve months.
The letter allegedly attributed the final attendance point to Salazar’s early departure on May 8, 2024, which he contends was related to his medical condition.
Salazar later filed a charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and received a right-to-sue letter dated Sept. 8, 2025, prompting the federal lawsuit.
In his complaint, Salazar alleges that Morris Packaging discriminated against him based on actual or perceived disabilities, failed to engage in the interactive process or provide reasonable accommodations, retaliated against him for requesting accommodations and medical leave, interfered with his rights under the FMLA and discharged him in retaliation for exercising workers’ compensation rights.
He asserts that the company’s stated reason for his termination was false or pretextual and that its actions caused him financial losses, emotional distress and reduced employment opportunities.
Salazar is seeking compensatory and punitive damages exceeding $75,000, as well as attorneys’ fees, costs, and equitable relief, including reinstatement or front pay instead of reinstatement.
He has demanded a jury trial to be held in Jefferson City on all counts alleged in the complaint. Morris Packaging has not yet responded to the allegations in court filings included with the complaint. He is represented by Danile L. Doyle, John F. Doyle and Brittany K. Ussery of Doyle & Bruce in Kansas City.
U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, Central Division case number: 2:25-cv-04273