KANSAS CITY — A former Junior ROTC instructor and retired Army Master Sergeant has filed a federal lawsuit against the St. Joseph school district, alleging a pattern of racial discrimination, disability-related mistreatment and retaliatory behavior during his tenure as a high school educator.
Jamaal Anderson claims there were systemic inequities, which culminated in his forced resignation and suspension, according to a complaint filed June 4 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.
Anderson, a Black man and Clay County resident, asserts that the misconduct began shortly after he was hired in September 2019 as a JROTC instructor at Benton High School and continued after his reassignment to Lafayette High School for the 2021–2022 school year.
The complaint identifies the St. Joseph School District as the sole defendant and seeks damages exceeding $75,000 for violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Anderson was diagnosed with prostate cancer in late 2021 and underwent surgery in March 2022, the complaint states.
During his recovery, Anderson alerted his supervisors, including Human Resources and his direct supervisor Ashley McGinnis, of his ongoing medical needs, including the requirement for urgent restroom breaks and medical appointments.
Despite this, the school district allegedly failed to accommodate his condition and denied him appropriate leave and support, according to the suit.
Anderson claims there were several incidents that illustrate targeted discrimination, including an observation event during the fall of 2022 that resulted in him receiving a score of zero despite participating in the event with his superior officer, LTC Jones — a white officer who received a favorable rating.
Anderson protested the rating, asserting bias and disparate treatment. The complaint states that LTC Jones supported Anderson’s performance and expressed confusion over the poor evaluation.
In May 2023, students at Lafayette High School vandalized Anderson’s car, wrapping it in paper with racist slurs including “Black lives don’t matter” and a racial epithet, along with a drawing of male genitalia, according to the suit.
Although the act was captured on school security footage, Anderson alleges that the district took minimal action. He was reportedly asked whether he wanted to press charges, to which he responded by questioning why the school had not already done so.
Throughout the 2023–2024 academic year, Anderson claims he was repeatedly reprimanded for stepping away from his classroom, despite making arrangements for coverage during health-related absences.
Anderson claims Principal Bart Hardy and Assistant Principal Gilpin unfairly targeted him, with Gilpin allegedly admitting to such behavior.
Anderson further states that he received another failing evaluation during an unscheduled observation while conducting required JROTC inventory outside the classroom, again receiving no consideration for the duties he was fulfilling.
After requesting an unbiased reviewer in December 2023, Anderson was evaluated by Hardy in early 2024.
On Feb. 23, 2024, he was informed that he would not be recommended for contract renewal for the following school year. Facing what he described as a career-ending action in Missouri’s teaching profession, Anderson resigned.
Anderson arranged to address the school board on April 29, 2024. On the same day, he was placed on leave and barred from school property.
According to the complaint, the district provided no formal explanation or investigation findings to either Anderson or Cadet Command—the military authority overseeing the JROTC program.
Cadet Command later conducted its own review and cleared Anderson of wrongdoing.
Anderson is seeking both compensatory and punitive damages for lost wages, emotional distress, reputational harm and legal expenses. He has requested a jury trial. He is represented by R. Mark Nasteff Jr. and Amy D. Quinn of Nasteff & Quinn LLC in Liberty.
U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri case number: 5:25-cv-06106