CHESTERFIELD – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that a St. Louis County grand jury has indicted Chesterfield business owners Megan Price and Scott Price on 22 counts of Deceptive Business Practices, a Class E felony under Missouri law, following a criminal investigation into their wedding dress store, Signature Bridal.
According to the indictment, the Attorney General’s Office alleges that throughout 2024, Signature Bridal repeatedly misled customers about its ability to deliver wedding dresses.
Prosecutors say the shop accepted down payments or full payments from brides and promised to deliver the gowns within a few months.
In many instances, however, the investigation revealed the store never ordered the dresses from a manufacturer, leaving customers without gowns for their weddings.
The Attorney General’s Office reports that numerous brides were left without dresses after the store abruptly closed in late 2024. These allegations formed the basis for the felony charges, which carry potential penalties under Missouri law.
“My Office will always take action to protect Missouri consumers, especially when bad actors prey on families during some of the most important moments of their lives,” Bailey said in a statement. “This indictment sends a clear message: business owners who defraud Missourians will be held accountable.”
The Attorney General’s Office encourages anyone who believes they may have been defrauded by Signature Bridal — or by any other Missouri business — to reach out to its Consumer Protection Unit at the Attorney General’s Office.
The indictment is part of the Attorney General’s ongoing efforts to prosecute deceptive business practices and protect consumers from fraud.
The Attorney General stated that the charges against Megan Price and Scott Price are merely allegations and that, as with all criminal cases, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
In addition to prosecuting the case, Bailey highlighted his office’s continued expansion to address rising consumer complaints and legal needs across Missouri.
The charges against the Prices stem from alleged violations that impacted multiple Missouri brides during what was supposed to be one of the most important times in their lives.
While the indictment outlines a pattern of deceptive behavior — accepting money for goods that were never ordered or delivered — the case will proceed through the courts, where prosecutors will have to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.
The Attorney General’s Office reiterated its commitment to consumer protection, warning that it will take legal action against any business found to be defrauding Missourians.
As the legal process unfolds, the outcome of the case against Megan Price and Scott Price will determine whether they face criminal penalties for their alleged conduct.
Last year, several stories surfaced on local media outlets regarding brides who did not receive wedding dresses. Essence of Australia, a bridal dress vendor, issued a statement when they became aware of issues with the retailer.
“We’ve recently become aware of the unfortunate situation at Signature Bridal in Chesterfield, Missouri as it appears they have not fulfilled their promises to brides. We are now working with other bridal stores in the area that carry our brands to help these brides get their gowns.
“After repeated attempts to work toward a positive resolution with this store, in early October we notified Signature Bridal in Chesterfield, Missouri that they were no longer an active retailer for Essense of Australia and Stella York and they have been unable to place orders since.
“We work with nearly 1,000 retailers around the world and want to reassure all of our brides that we are delivering gowns on time with no delays.”