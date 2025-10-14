JEFFERSON CITY — A Cole County judge has upheld House Joint Resolution 73 on all constitutional grounds, certifying its ballot language and allowing it to move forward to Missouri voters as Amendment 3, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced.
The ruling came in Fitz-James vs. Hoskins, marking what Hanaway described as a complete legal victory for the state of Missouri and a decisive affirmation of the state’s constitutional and legislative processes.
“This ruling represents a sweeping victory for the people of Missouri and a resounding affirmation of the rule of law,” Hanaway said in a statement. “Our Office successfully defended HJR 73 on every constitutional issue raised in this case, upholding the authority of the Secretary of State and the General Assembly, as well as the integrity of the legislative process.”
The Cole Circuit Court’s decision resolved multiple constitutional challenges brought against HJR 73, including claims that the proposal violated Missouri’s single-subject rule, contained unclear or unfair ballot language and suffered from procedural defects during its passage through the General Assembly.
In its final judgment, the court determined that the resolution met all constitutional requirements and confirmed that the measure’s path to the ballot had been lawfully executed.
In addition to upholding the resolution itself, the court ruled in favor of the Secretary of State regarding the summary statement and fair ballot language that will appear before voters.
The judgment found that the Secretary of State’s Second Revised Summary Statement and Fair Ballot Language are both fair and sufficient under Missouri law, satisfying the legal standards required for ballot certification.
This certification represents the final procedural step necessary for Amendment 3 to appear on the statewide ballot.
With the court’s ruling, all legal barriers to HJR 73’s advancement have been removed, clearing the way for Missourians to decide the measure at the ballot box.
The certified summary informs voters that Amendment 3 is designed to safeguard women’s medical care in emergencies, ensure parental consent for minors, maintain safety standards for abortion procedures, repeal the state’s previous abortion amendment and prohibit sex-change procedures for minors.
Hanaway said the judgment underscores both the constitutional validity of the measure and the legitimacy of Missouri’s legislative and electoral systems.
She credited the decision as an important moment for state governance and public trust in the constitutional process.
“From the beginning, this Office stood firm in defense of the Constitution and the will of the people’s elected representatives,” Hanaway said. “Today’s ruling is not only a legal win; it is a victory for Missouri families and for transparency.”
The court’s determination that both the substance and the procedure of the resolution comply with Missouri’s Constitution effectively secures its place on the upcoming ballot.
Hanaway said the outcome reflects the strength of the legal arguments made by the state and the adherence of Missouri’s election processes to constitutional standards.
With the ruling now finalized, Missouri voters will have the opportunity to consider Amendment 3 under what the court has determined to be fair and accurate ballot language.
The decision affirms the authority of the Secretary of State and the Missouri General Assembly in drafting, approving and presenting ballot measures to the public, concluding what Hanaway characterized as a “sweeping victory” for both the state’s legal institutions and its citizens.